The Battle of the British: Dan Evans beats Kyle Edmund in the final

Dan Evans showed why he was number one British with a brilliant bid against Kyle Edmund to win the British Battle Final.

Evans, 30, won 6-3 6-2 as he continued his momentum before the suspension of the career round due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

This may be an event at the show but the quality at the National Tennis Center has made it a competitive week.

The final was no exception as Evans beat Edmund for the first time.

Earlier in the day, Cameron Norry won the third-place match with a 6-3 7-5 victory over James Ward, who was a late substitute for Andy Murray after Scott pulled out a leg problem.

Evans shines in “Wonderful Week”

In the last tournament Evans played before the round calendar was interrupted, he reached the semi-finals in Dubai and rose to the 28th professional rank.

He carried this model through this event, won all the matches of his individual group and also reached the doubles final.

Although he led 2-0 in the direct confrontations in the round against Edmund, he was a favorite to beat the previous world number 14 at the age of 25.

The couple exchanged breaks in the opening games before Evans walked away with two more breaks in Group One as Edmund’s mistakes were missed by the key points.

Edmund’s double mistake gave him two fixed points, the first of which turned when his opponent sent a front strike into the net.

Evans recovered from an early break in the second half, and got a major breakthrough in the sixth game when Edmund sent a wide shot. Edmund Love and another mistake stuck the match point to victory.

“It was a long week and a great week,” said Evans, who only made three non-coercive mistakes compared to 20 from Edmund.

Evans hopes to be able to continue where he left off when the ATP round resumes in August.

“Like a tour event” – referee players to the event

When the double player Jimmy Murray announced that he would bring this tournament behind closed doors, no one really knew what to expect.

Exhibition on paper happened, this week felt nothing but.

Andy Murray’s post after seven months added extra interest and real quality of stars, but it was also clear that players who were thirsty for competition were hungry for their victories.

“All the players loved it – that’s the truth. Everyone was ranting at the championship,” Evans said.

Edmund added: “It was very similar to this week’s tour event. I didn’t think it would be this big but it turned out to be really good.”

Local events during Covid-19 were tainted by positive tests last week from Novak Djokovic’s Adria Tour, which was ended early after players went to a nightclub, cuddled and played basketball with social drift away in Croatia.

But the safety rules here seem to be strict, as there are no children in the ball, temperature checks, players clash with bats in the net rather than shaking hands, and coaches sit on separate seats. Of course, it may take a few more days before we know if there are any positive tests for coronavirus.

This may not be the last time we are fighting the British, as Jimmy Murray, who looks every time at the tournament director in his clothes and shirt, told Amazon Prime: “If we have the opportunity to do it again, then clearly we will try to. There Certainly the players’ appetite. “

And there will definitely be calls for other mid-game interviews with TV commentators who have given – sometimes, always panting – insight into the minds of those fighting the battle.

Evans tried to dampen his voice while sharing his thoughts in one change in the final – and he appears to have managed to keep his tactics from Edmund.