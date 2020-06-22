The BBC allocates £ 100m to increase diversity in television

Comment on the photo

The BBC will work to increase diversity by investing 100 million pounds of its television budget over three years to produce “diversified and comprehensive content”.

The Director-General, Tony Hall, described the move to be implemented from April 2021 as a “major jump”.

The BBC has also set a mandatory target for 20% of talent, i.e. actors and presenters from BAME wallpapers.

The company will report on the progress of its annual report.

There will also be three “tests” of diversity in BBC TV outputs, with programs needing to satisfy two of them to qualify – diverse stories and on-screen photography, diverse production teams and diverse talents and production companies.

This announcement comes after widespread protests over the lives of black people, after the death of George Floyd while in police custody in the United States.

“The stigma of systemic racism”

Lord Hall said: “The unjustified killing of George Floyd – and what tells us about the stigma of systemic racism – has had a profound effect on us all.”

“It made us wonder more about what we can do to help tackle racism – and advance integration within our organization and in society as a whole.

“This is our response – it will lead the change in what we make and who makes it. It is a great leap forward – and we will have more to announce in the coming weeks.”

June Sarpong was appointed as the BBC's first director of creative diversity in October 2019





Jun Sarpong was appointed director of BBC Diversity

“I came to BBC as a stranger. Before joining, I had an idea of ​​it being an organization that didn’t want to change. What I found was something different: an organization that has,” said John Sarpong, TV presenter and campaign host, who was appointed director of BBC’s creative diversity last year. Ambitious targets for diversity and inclusion, but she does not know how to reach them. “

She believes that commitment “will help drive the real change that all audiences will feel”.

“I am happy to announce this fund as the first of a series of bold steps that will help make the BBC a tool for real change.”

“As a black woman, I feel and share the pain that so many people all over the world feel.

“It makes it all the more important that we appear now not only with words but with meaningful deeds.”

