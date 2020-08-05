The Beirut priest runs for life during the Liturgy with debris falling during the explosion

A priest in Beirut was seen running in terror during a live Mass – as rubble rained upon him during the catastrophic explosion that killed at least 100 people.

The priest continued his holiness at the beginning, as his church shook violently, and the lights went out at the beginning of a warehouse explosion on Tuesday.

Seconds later, a tumultuous explosion sent artifacts from the ceiling raining down on the church – as the priest rushed away while dropping the camera from the violent shaking of the building.

The video, shared by Al-Hurra correspondent Stephen Nabil I’ve seen it more than 1.5 million times By Wednesday.

Saint Maroun Bouchrieh’s parish shared pictures of it later on, saying that all the windows were shattered and even the iron door was torn during the explosion.

The mass was broadcasted live due to the pandemic of coronavirus, the parish He said on Facebook – With some of the nationals who watch from the house among the wounded.

“We thank God, who protected those who were in the church from a certain catastrophe,” the parish message said, without detailing the number of people who were there at the time.

We pray for every wounded person that God quickly recovered. We pray for all the martyrs who fell, may God have mercy on them, and to be patient with their families.

“We are praying for a wounded Lebanon that has been exhausted by the scourge.”