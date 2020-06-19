The billionaire owners have changed the European ball – can the new investor revive a sleeping giant?

Global investment

(CNN) – European football is no stranger to billionaires, and the newest deep pocket investor has shown an interest in getting a team that raised the Premier League because it was dormant during the closure of the coronavirus.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is part of a trilateral consortium Try to buy Newcastle United. The other partners are BCB Capital Partners, a venture capital and private equity firm run by British businesswoman Amanda Staffeli, and private equity and real estate company Reuben Brothers.

For Newcastle fans, the proposed acquisition heralds a late change.

After 13 years under the ownership of Mike Ashley, the British businessman who runs the sports brand Direct Direct, the feeling is that the club was Starve to invest for a long time.

Newcastle, a strong force in English football during the 1990s, suffered two falls under Ashley. The decision to temporarily rename the club’s stadium to The Sports Direct Arena in 2011 was also greeted with fanfare.

The hostility to Ashley’s system may explain why a poll conducted by the Newcastle United Supporters Trust in April found that 96.7% of fans questioned over 3,397 were in favor of the new ownership group, which PCP faces.

The hope is that the new owners can pump more money into the club and push Newcastle to the top of English football.

The acquisition has been stalled for months with other investors Interested In the purchase of the club. Before the acquisition is completed, any successful bid must pass the test of English football owners and managers.

“If the fans trust the owners, then it builds trust and confidence builds time,” Kiran Maguire, a university lecturer in football financing and author of The Price of Football, told CNN Sport.

“If I were me [as a new owner]The focus will be on having a strategy, and a football manager can then say, “This is how Newcastle United will go forward, and this will be how we play in cooperation with the manager.”

“It’s dark stuff, back office, business operations that I’m going to address first. Fans are looking for a marquee signature [but] I would like to say that just signing for signing is a way to waste money. “

Chelsea and Manchester City set the trend towards courting major contracts after the acquisition of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and Abu Dhabi ruler Sheikh Mansour, respectively.

Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG), in particular, was quick to pay money to Citi. Maguire says the club spent 62 million pounds ($ 77 million) on transfers in 2008, the following summer for Sheikh Mansour to take over, which included breaking the British transfer record in buying the Brazilian striker. Robinho.

This was about 12 times what the club spent the previous year, and City’s spending on players increased only in the following years.

After two seasons, the likes of David Silva, Yaya Toure, Mario Balotelli and Eden Deco were brought in, with £ 165 million ($ 204 million) spent on remittances in 2011, according to Maguire; The season came after that, Sergio Aguero, who helped City deliver his first league title in more than 40 years In a dramatic way.

“The richest clubs are known to be more successful in the long run than their competitors with less resources,” Simon Glef, head of mathematical analysis at data firm Gracenote, told CNN Sport.

“When the current owners took full control in 2008, Manchester City were out of the top 20 richest clubs, not among the six richest teams in England.

“The investment made by the owners has made Manchester City competitive in the transfer market with the best English clubs, which has improved the team to the point where they can challenge the championships regularly.”

Cliff also notes that City ranked 68th best team in Europe when ADUG took over according to the Gracenote’s Euro Club Index, which ranks all European football clubs based on competition results over a four-year period.

The club has escalated the rankings of criticism under a number of different managers since then, before taking first place under Pep Guardiola in 2019.

Today, Newcastle’s chances of matching the type of spending that pushed City City to success are far fetched due to the restrictions football clubs must adhere to.

In the Premier League, the club can lose up to $ 130 million over three seasons and $ 33 million over three years for UEFA competitions. On Thursday, UEFA relaxed its regulations for one year due to Covid-19.

The recent Financial Fair Play Regulations (FFP) will not immediately apply to Newcastle, but the club will have to comply if they wish to compete in Europe in the near future as UEFA checks date back to three years.

“If you look at both Manchester City and Chelsea when they were acquired by Sheikh Mansour and Abramovich, the initial transfer policy was scattered and it was very lost,” says Maguire.

“The advantage of both Chelsea and Manchester City was that both clubs were operating in a pre-financial financial environment.

“Although I think Newcastle [might] They have an opportunity to spend more money than they have historically had, they cannot just spend 100 million pounds ($ 124 million) and write off the same ease that Chelsea and Manchester City managed in the days before financial fair play. “

The money spent on stadium infrastructure, club academy, women’s team, or community projects falls outside the spending restrictions. Abu Dhabi city owners have been able to invest in the latest technology Academic stadium and training facilities About Al Ittihad Stadium.

“Like any new angel coming, it will be important [Newcastle] “They have got the right people to give them the right advice to make sure they spend their money as smartly as possible … to increase every pound they will invest in,” told sports attorney Daniel GCN Sport.

“Anyone expecting the owners to come even with very deep pockets and spend like Roman Abramovich, for example, or Sheikh Mansour did with Manchester City – I think those days are a little behind the English Premier League.”

“In Newcastle, she wipes her face. It’s a financially well-run club.” Kiran Maguire

Newcastle may also benefit from the thrifty Ashley ownership if the new consortium purchases the club.

“If he’s fairly loose with the cash, the new owners might inherit a club where they can only go and spend an extra 20 million pounds ($ 24.5 million) next season because the losses from the past two years” have been very high, “explains Maguire.

“But in the case of Newcastle, she wipes her face. It’s a financially well-managed club. That means a loss of 105 million pounds ($ 130 million), and all of that is available in practice to new owners right away.”

Excess spending has consequences. The city was Forbidden from the Champions League For the next two seasons to break the FFP rules, although the club described the charges as “completely wrong” and appeals. The sports arbitration court is due to announce its decision on City’s appeal in early July.

Nasser Al-Khulaifi, President of the French side Paris Saint-Germain, owned by the Qatar Sports Investment Fund (QSI), Investigation UEFA for illegal spending.

Paris Saint-Germain has won the French League title seven times since QSI dominated the club in 2011.

He broke the record in transportation by hiring Neymar Jr. for $ 263 million from Barcelona in 2017, and it’s the same window Killian Mbappe Also joined by AS Monaco.

An investigation began in September 2017 to determine whether the PSG had violated FFP regulations had been completed last year when the CAS endorsed the PSG appeal against the case.

It is worth noting that, despite their local success, neither the city nor Paris Saint-Germain has achieved the same heights in Europe.

City have lost to rivals Liverpool and Tottenham in the last eight of the past two seasons, while Paris Saint-Germain has fallen in the round of 16 in the past three campaigns, and has never reached the semi-finals under the Qataris.

But there is no doubt that long-term investment in a soccer club can yield returns, especially in the English Premier League.

Today City is part of the City Football Group (CFG), a global network of associated clubs that has teams in the United States, Australia, Japan, and Uruguay.

A China Media Capital consortium, originally owned only by ADUG, bought a 13% stake for $ 400 million in December 2015, while the US private equity giant Silver Lake It acquired just over 10% of the CFG for $ 500 million last year.

“The Manchester City model, which is to buy many clubs around the world, has proven to be beneficial to them,” says Maguire.

“The situation at the moment is that Manchester City is the mother, and if you select a good player in Spain, Uruguay, Australia, New York or anywhere, this individual will likely be obtained by Manchester City for a very reasonable fee for later .

“It is a good strategy and I think it will pay off in due course.”

Of course, Abu Dhabi owners are 12 years old with Citi. The Newcastle deal has yet to be processed and has been under intense scrutiny since news of a possible change in ownership emerged.

Amnesty International He argued that Saudi Arabia’s interest in Newcastle served as a “public relations tool to divert attention from the country’s poor human rights record”, while Hatice CengizThe fiancée of the late journalist Jamal Khashoggi said that the acquisition “will tarnish” the English Premier League.

Khashoggi’s children last month Publicly forgive Their father’s killers, five government agents avoided the death penalty. In 2018 the CIA concluded that bin Salman Personally ordered Khashoggi, the crown prince, was killed Denies.

Qatar’s media giant beIN Media Group has also expressed concerns about the proposed acquisition, given Saudi Arabia’s alleged role in illegally broadcasting football matches.

Youssef Al-Obaidly, CEO of BeIN Books to the Premier LeagueIn reference to the “direct role” that Saudi Arabia played in “launching, promoting and operating” the alleged hacking broadcast service, beoutQ.

Earlier this week, WTO It ruled that Saudi Arabia acted illegally in connection with the beoutQ process, a decision welcomed by the European Football Association.

Under the English Premier League rules, club owners can be disqualified if they do not pass the owners and managers test before obtaining the club.

Both Newcastle and the Premier League declined to comment when contacted by CNN regarding control.

Pacific Island Forum and Saudi officials did not respond to numerous requests to comment on the takeover and criticism of Amnesty and Cengiz, while the Saudi Ministry of Information did not respond to allegations of piracy.

Whether the new consortium will successfully buy Newcastle suspended in the scale.

If the deal is done, Magpies will be expected to punch above her mid-table performance in recent seasons. But given the competitive nature of the Premier League, success is unlikely to be achieved quickly or easily.

I think the new owners will be able to bridge that gap [with the league’s top teams], But part of the reason for the gap is that other clubs are international brands, ”Maguire says.

“It will take some time for Newcastle to expand its influence on a more global scale. But if they can qualify for Europe on two occasions, they will become the Saudi domestic club, as it was.”