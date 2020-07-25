The BJP government to celebrate one year rule in Karnataka

Prime Minister of Karnataka BS YediyurappaTwitter

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will celebrate one year of its rule in Karnataka by reporting on its achievements on Monday.

Prime Minister b. Yediyurappa will address people living on TV on the same day, and will hold a digital rally on August 1 with party leaders and cadres throughout the southern state, Deputy Prime Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said on Saturday.

“We are holding a series of events to celebrate a one-year rule for returning to power a year ago for the third time in the state. Yediyurappa will release a brochure of government accomplishments in Vidhana Soudha (State Secretary) on Monday and addresses and Narayan told reporters in Kannada here“ people live on TV ” .

Yediyurappa was sworn in as Prime Minister for the fourth time on July 26, 2019, three days after the fall of the coalition government of JD-S-Congress for 14 months after losing Prime Minister H.D. Cumaraswamy on July 23, 2019.

Although Yediurapa became Prime Minister on May 17, 2018 after the Saffron Party won 105 seats in the Assembly elections, he resigned on May 19, 2018 as his 3-day government was less than 8 seats for the simple majority in 225 members with less house.

After 25-day government as one-person government, Yediyurappa formed his ministry by appointing 17 party lawmakers as ministers on August 20 and expanding on February 6, 2020 with 10 others re-elected on December 5 by – elections after splintering from Congress and the Jana D. secular (JD-S).

From 29 to 31 July, we will plant one crore seedlings across the state

“From 29 to 31 July, we will plant one crore seedlings across the state and distribute brochures in 50 homes across the state on the performance of our government, welfare programs and social plans under implementation for the people,” Narayan said.

The head of the party’s state unit, Nalin Kumar Kittil and other leaders, will also talk about party cadres on August 1 over the Internet due to restrictions on public gathering and Covid’s guidelines for maintaining social divergence to contain the spread of the virus.

Narayan stressed that “although our government had to deal with drought, floods and relief work in August and October of last year and the” Covid “epidemic since mid-March, many policy decisions have been taken in the past twelve months. .

In the December 5 Assembly elections, the ruling party won 12 out of 15 seats and increased its power in the House of Representatives to 117 seats.

Narayan stressed that “the resounding victory in the by-elections did not only give our party a clear majority in the assembly, but also gave a stable government for the next two years from the state.”

Highlighting some accomplishments, Narayan said the state government has announced a relief package of Rs 2,500 crore for people who have been injured in Covid, especially farmers, weavers, fishermen, barbers, bus drivers and migrant workers, whose livelihood has been affected by the prolonged closure.

He noted that “the entire government apparatus is operating on the basis of war to contain the spread of the virus and provide health care to COVID victims across the state, especially in Bengaluru, which accounts for more than 50 percent of positive cases.”

BS YediyurappaTwitter

The country has also begun to manufacture personal protective equipment, masks, sterilizers, and other medical devices for health care warriors to treat infected patients.

The state government also amended the Karnataka Land Reform Act by decree, and announced a new industrial policy to attract investment and create thousands of jobs over the next five years.

Yediyurappa became the first Prime Minister of the Bharatiya Janata Party in South India in May 2008 after the party came to power on its own for the first time but was forced to resign in July 2011 after being accused by Lokayukta in the multi-iron ore scam that rocked the state in the first decade From this century.

Yediurappa became Prime Minister for the first time in October 2007 as head of the BJP-JD-S coalition government but he lasted for over a month after JD-S withdrew support and had to resign in November 2007./Eom/645 words.