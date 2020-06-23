The black interface rings "30 Rock" will be pulled from the platforms at the request of Tina Fey
By Muhammad / June 23, 2020

Fey apologized for the episodes and “the pain she caused”, according to a letter Fey wrote to broadcast services.

It was the first message I got it an eagle She confirmed to CNN through NBCUniversal, Fey’s agent.

She said: “While we strive to do the work and do a better job with regard to race in America, we believe that these episodes that include makeup actors who change race are the best out of circulation.” “I now understand that the intention is not a free permission for white people to use these images.”

The episodes to be pulled include Season 3, Episode 2; Season 5, Episode 4; Season 5, Episode 10 and Season 6, Episode 19, according to NBCUniversal. Eagle reported that two of them show Jane Krakowski, who is white, with a black face, and John Hamm appears in a black face in another. Some of them have been withdrawn Hulu And Amazon, And some episodes are still available for purchase on YouTube as of Tuesday.

CNN reached out to Krakowski and Ham’s representatives for comment and is waiting for a response.

“Going forward, no child who loves comedy needs to be bogged down in these fallacies and shocked by their ugliness,” Fay said. “I thank NBCUniversal for respecting this request.”

“30 Rock”, which ran from 2006 to 2013, was highly acclaimed throughout his career and received 103 Emmy nominations, and won 16. But even while he was running and after hitting broadcast services, the show was charged Sustaining stereotypes, Particularly through characters like Tracy Jordan, played by black comedian Tracy Morgan.

Feys last effort for Netflix, “The Unbreakable The Kimmy Schmidt”, has been criticized for depicting Krakowski, white, as a Native American character who sometimes appeared in brown.

30 Rock will be broadcast on NBC’s peacock broadcast service.

Blackface in contemporary comedy

Black face She grew up in Monastir shows in the mid-nineteenth century, when white actors were drawing their faces with shoe polish or burning cork to play cartoons of black Americans, usually for the entertainment of the white audience.
But the ancient racial tradition remains a controversial part of contemporary comedy. Photographing Jimmy Fallon’s black face From Chris Rock on “Saturday Night Live” in 2000 he made the tours again earlier this year while Jimmy Kimmel Black’s impression NBA player Carl Malone reappeared last year.
Brownface. Black face. They are all abusive. Here is why
“30 Rock” speech on Twitter, critic and author Karina Longworth Tweet from “Birth of an Industry”, An historical analysis of the black façade in entertainment using “30 Rock” as an example.

In it, Nicholas Sammond, the film scholar who wrote the analysis, said that the election of a black president “in one way or another created permission for media producers to express more freely stereotypes and racist emotions according to the acknowledgment stipulated in the explicit recognition of racism as well as ridiculous forgiveness.”

In other words, using the black interface of satirical racism usually ends in racism as well.

30 Rock is the newest piece of entertainment that has been under renewed scrutiny as the United States believes in racism in art, among other things.

HBO pulled Max “went with the wind” From his service so that he can be reissued with a “historical context” about the film’s depiction of slaves and the south of the Civil War. (HBO, like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia.) Netflix recently pulled several British comedy series to repeatedly feature white characters in a black interface.

