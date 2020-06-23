The black interface rings “30 Rock” will be pulled from the platforms at the request of Tina Fey

Fey apologized for the episodes and “the pain she caused”, according to a letter Fey wrote to broadcast services.
She said: “While we strive to do the work and do a better job with regard to race in America, we believe that these episodes that include makeup actors who change race are the best out of circulation.” “I now understand that the intention is not a free permission for white people to use these images.”
CNN reached out to Krakowski and Ham’s representatives for comment and is waiting for a response.
“Going forward, no child who loves comedy needs to be bogged down in these fallacies and shocked by their ugliness,” Fay said. “I thank NBCUniversal for respecting this request.”
Feys last effort for Netflix, “The Unbreakable The Kimmy Schmidt”, has been criticized for depicting Krakowski, white, as a Native American character who sometimes appeared in brown.
30 Rock will be broadcast on NBC’s peacock broadcast service.
Blackface in contemporary comedy
In it, Nicholas Sammond, the film scholar who wrote the analysis, said that the election of a black president “in one way or another created permission for media producers to express more freely stereotypes and racist emotions according to the acknowledgment stipulated in the explicit recognition of racism as well as ridiculous forgiveness.”
In other words, using the black interface of satirical racism usually ends in racism as well.
30 Rock is the newest piece of entertainment that has been under renewed scrutiny as the United States believes in racism in art, among other things.
