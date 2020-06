The black interface rings “30 Rock” will be pulled from the platforms at the request of Tina Fey

Fey apologized for the episodes and “the pain she caused”, according to a letter Fey wrote to broadcast services.

It was the first message I got it an eagle She confirmed to CNN through NBCUniversal, Fey’s agent.

She said: “While we strive to do the work and do a better job with regard to race in America, we believe that these episodes that include makeup actors who change race are the best out of circulation.” “I now understand that the intention is not a free permission for white people to use these images.”

The episodes to be pulled include Season 3, Episode 2; Season 5, Episode 4; Season 5, Episode 10 and Season 6, Episode 19, according to NBCUniversal. Eagle reported that two of them show Jane Krakowski, who is white, with a black face, and John Hamm appears in a black face in another. Some of them have been withdrawn Hulu And Amazon , And some episodes are still available for purchase on YouTube as of Tuesday.