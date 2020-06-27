The body of a 70-year-old victim of Andhra Pradesh virus was inhumane disposed of in an agent

Bihar Police sticking a notice outside Sido’s house

On Friday, in the Palasa district of Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh’s body of a 70-year-old victim from COVID-19 was transferred to a cemetery in Wakil, which shocked the citizens. The man died Thursday night due to symptoms of the virus.

Even while awaiting the results of his tests, the authorities removed the body in an inhuman manner in an agent. This law came to the view of citizens on the Internet, and after that the municipality commissioner and health inspector were suspended.

India recorded a one-day record high of 9,987 cases and 294 deaths on June 6.Reuters

Andhra Pradesh’s COVID-19 body was transferred to JCB’s victim

The epidemic has lifted the cover of inhumane practices in society. The video of the incident sparked anger in the country over the cruel and insensitive public authorities that showed this.

The 70-year-old surrendered to symptoms of the Corona virus Thursday night. Although the man is suspected to be infected with the virus, the results of his test are yet to come. After the news of his death, the authorities, including those responsible for revenue and health workers, arrived to clear the area, and on Friday afternoon they transported the body where the family was unwilling to collect it.

With a video clip of the body of the man being transported to the burial site in a ground vehicle, this sparked intense criticism. Many have condemned this inhumanity. The Prime Minister’s Office referred to the incident and took action to punish the perpetrators. After the investigation, a decision was made to suspend Health Inspector N Rajeev and Municipal Commissioner P Nagendra Kumar.

In a similar case, the body of a 70-year-old woman in Sumbita was transported in a dump truck. Violators in this case have also been reprimanded. As the epidemic in the country reaches the height of fever, cases of insensitivity and inhumane behavior appear to be common and growing rather than a source of concern.