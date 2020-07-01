The body of one of the three missing men was found on Mount Rainier

The body of one of the three skiers who were reported missing at the end of last week was found on Monday in Mount Rainier National Park in Washington.

Matthew Bunker, 28, was found dead in a crevice at a slope base by rescue helicopters and search parties, according to CNN, quoting the National Park Service.

A Seattle citizen was skating more than 10,400 feet when he fell. The reason for its downfall is still to be determined.

“We offer our deepest condolences to loved ones and friends of Matthew … It brings us a great degree of sadness for not being able to return him to his family,” said Tracey Swarotot’s deputy observer at Mount Rainier National Park.

Bunker, who served in the army for five years, lost in the same area that six other skiers He disappeared in 2014.

The other two men were not found, Vincent DGI, who disappeared on June 19, and Talal Sabbagh, who disappeared on June 21.

“Every missing person on Mount Rainier is a cause of great concern. Swartout said: Our collective hearts suffer with the families and loved ones of those who are still missing, and who seek solace and answers during some of the most difficult days of their lives.”