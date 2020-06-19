The Canadian plastic surgeon is accused of photographing patients without their consent

A Canadian plastic surgeon is accused of photographing thousands of patients exposed to him at his Toronto clinic without their consent, according to reports.

Dr. Martin Juggenberg, 45, who calls himself “Dr. The National Post,” quoting a disciplinary committee, reported that “6ix” photographed patients at his two-story clinic at the Royal York Hotel in Toronto and posted some pictures on the Internet.

The commission accuses Jugenberg, among other things, of permitting the film crew to photograph breast augmentation surgery, against the patient’s desires.

“What this case revolves around is Dr. Juggenberg’s repeated violations of the privacy of his patients, and his repeated violations of the confidentiality of his patients,” Caroline Silver, the lawyer representing the organizer, told the commission. “These breaches committed by Dr. Juggenberg were not only limited to his patients, but many other patients who were seen in his office in downtown Toronto by other doctors allowed the use of his office space.”

Juggenberg’s lawyer told the commission on Wednesday that his clinic admitted to committing misconduct but denied other allegations against him.

He said that he would not have allowed the film crew to photograph a surgery if he knew the patient had not agreed.

“I understood that she agreed to have the crew in surgery, but only for filming,” said Eugeneberg. Toronto Sun.. “There was no written consent, and after it was too late, I should have done something.”

The charges against Juggenberg say that 24 cameras were installed throughout the clinic in early 2017. A document from disciplinary committees says that two marks – one in the hallway and the other in the operating room – informed patients of the cameras, although one was not visible.

There were no indications to notify patients that they were registered during patient interviews, counseling and / or procedures. [Jugenburg] She also did not tell patients that these recordings were available to him on his phone “through an application.

According to the document, the registrations obtained by the organizer showed patients, “buttocks, buttocks and genitals”.

Juggenberg sent an email to his patients in 2018, explaining that the cameras were “for security purposes”, and he apologized for not showing them, The National Post reported.

Last year, the Eugenburg regulator ordered the removal of all cameras from areas where patients might be exposed.

The Jugenburg session is scheduled to last until July.