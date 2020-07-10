The Catholic Church raised $ 1.4 billion in coronavirus loans

A new report says that the Catholic Church has collected at least $ 1.4 billion in taxpayer-backed loans to help small businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Catholic parishes, parishes, schools, and other entities have used a wide loophole in the Federal Reserve’s payroll protection program to obtain at least 3,500 forgivable loans with the pandemic of worship services across the country, Found an Associated Press review.

About $ 200 million went to nearly 40 parishes that have paid hundreds of millions of dollars to victims of sexual abuse in recent years – including the New York Parish, which has earned at least $ 28 million to its executive offices while the famous St. Patrick’s Cathedral has received at least a million Dollars, according to Friday’s report.

PPP loans were generally restricted to companies and nonprofits with fewer than 500 employees. But Catholic officials helped pressure the Trump administration to exempt religious groups from that base, which would have excluded many parishes, the Associated Press reported.

The news service found that data released this week indicating that Catholic institutions may have allocated up to $ 3.5 billion in forgiving loans that helped them keep at least 407,900 jobs – which made the church among the largest beneficiaries of the program.

But the number is likely to be higher – the Eparchial Finance Management Conference estimated that about 9,000 church entities received purchasing power parity funds, nearly three times the number the AP found in federal data, which did not identify applicants who received loans of Less than $ 150,000.

“These loans are the primary lifeline to help religious organizations stay alive and continue to serve those in need during this crisis,” Chico Noguchi, a spokesman for the American Conference of Catholic Bishops, said in a statement to the Associated Press.