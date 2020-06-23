The Chamber of Deputies of the House of Representatives is planning to summon AG Barr

WASHINGTON – The US House of Representatives Judicial Committee intends to summon Attorney General William Barr to testify about the expulsion of a federal prosecutor whose office was investigating President Donald Trump’s personal attorney.

A spokeswoman for the commission confirmed the move on Monday, but said that no official date had been set for Bar.

Democratic Senator Gerold Nadler, chair of the committee, told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that Barr deserved to be sacked over the issue, but the Republican majority in the Senate would block such a move.

Jim Jordan, the largest Republican on the Judicial Committee, wrote a letter to Nadler on Monday saying he was against issuing a subpoena, and instead urged him to try to find a date acceptable to both sides for the attorney general to testify.

The dispute began on Friday when Bar-Jeffrey Berman, American attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced his removal and would be replaced by Chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission Jay Clayton.

Berman then issued a statement saying he had refused to resign, a position he only backed away from on Saturday after Barr allowed Deputy Berman Audrey Strauss to take over on the basis of acting.