The charity’s head, Tony Sewell, is to head the government racing committee

The government has appointed Tony Sewell as chair of the new commission looking into racial inequality in the United Kingdom.

The formation of the corpse was announced in June by Boris Johnson in the wake of anti-racist protests after the death of George Floyd.

Mr. Sewell said the commission would “seek to inform a national conversation about race, led by evidence.”

But the British Islamic Council criticized the chair, claiming that it was “eager to reduce racial disparities.”

Prime Minister Mr. Sewell Shark said, “His commitment to maximize opportunities for all.”

The commission is charged with examining all aspects of inequality, including criminal justice, education, employment and health.

She will report directly to Mr. Johnson with his findings by the end of the year.

But Labor has said that most of the evidence the commission will examine has already appeared in previous reviews on race, calling for “action on structural racism that we know already exists.”

“The first priority for Mr. Sewell should be to understand why the government has not implemented the many recommendations made by reviews and investigations in recent years,” said Marsha de Cordova, Minister of Women and Equality Affairs of the party.

Now the head of the Charitable Education Foundation of Generating Genius, Mr. Sewell worked with the Prime Minister in 2013 when he was mayor of London, where he led his educational inquiry at Capital Schools, and sat in the Windrush working group.

He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Museum of Science and the Youth Justice Council, while also serving as a columnist, author, and fellow at University College London.

Mr. Sewell is a long-standing commentator on race and education issues, attracting criticism from some quarters for his views, such as the claim that schools failed because of schools because Lessons become “feminine”.

As he said Afro-Caribbean youth anti-thought culture One of the reasons girls did better than boys in school.

The BBC’s Community Affairs correspondent, Riana Crooksford, said it was understood that he was in the role line earlier on Thursday.

After confirming the appointment, Mr. Sewell said: “I have spent my entire career in education striving to help all students achieve their full potential.

“I know, however, that inequality exists, and I am committed to working with my fellow commissioners to understand why.”

The commissioner needs community support

The commission was announced in the wake of the black life protests that took place across the United Kingdom





Analysis of BBC political correspondent Laila Natto

This committee had skeptics from the moment it was announced.

Some opposition lawmakers and organizations working in the field of racial equality were uncomfortable with Boris Johnson’s comments that he wanted to “change the narrative” of race and “stop the feeling of abuse and discrimination”.

There was also concern that one of the closest aides to the Prime Minister, Mounira Mirza, who was overseeing the formation of the commission, previously questioned whether structural racism existed.

Tony Sewell, now chosen as President, has written support for both views.

As Downing Street was recruiting committee members, I understand that a number of prominent black community figures – who did not want to be identified publicly – sought to distance themselves from the process.

Sources said that some of those who were reluctant to pursue discussions with the government considered the committee “toxic” and a means for ministers to “play for time” or “rant” with the idea of ​​racial equality.

A government spokesman rejected the suggestion that a number of black individuals had refused the opportunity to participate in the commission.

But the choice of the chair would certainly be controversial – one source has already described the decision as a “disaster.”

The question is what the committee can achieve if it does not have the support of the same communities that are supposed to work to help.

The commission will face high levels of scrutiny after accusations that another government review of race is diverting attention from the case.

Before the appointment, the Coalition of Ethnic Equality Organizations (CORE) – which includes a number of groups working in the field – warned the president and the commissioners “they must be representatives and receive broad support from the BAME communities and engage people who are willing to analyze and challenge systemic racism”.

Other confirmed members of the committee are:

Dr. Maggie Adirine Pocock – Scientist and introduction to the BBC’s Sky at Night program

Keith Fraser – President of the Youth Justice Council for England and Wales

Dr.. Samir Shah – CEO of Juniper TV, former BBC journalist and former president of The Runnymede Trust

Lord Ajay Kakkar – Professor of Surgery at University College London

Dr. Dambisa Moyo – International Economist and Author

Martin Oliver – CEO of Outwood Grange Academies Trust

Norin Khaled – co-founder of the UkGovChat National Governor’s Online Forum

Aftab Chaughtai – Co-Founder of the Muslim Campaign for Britain, member of the Greenville Tower task force and chair of the West Midlands Police Independent Advisory Group

Mercy Muroki – policy researcher and columnist.

A spokesman for the British Islamic Council condemned the appointments, saying: “The formation of the government committee on racial disparities sends a strong signal about its intentions. Many cultural war supporters are keen to reduce racial disparities.

“Tony Sewell’s appointment clearly illustrates this. The race disparity misreading former Prime Minister Theresa May, hates the term“ racial injustice, ”and believes that“ racism is not the problem ”while diminishing institutional racism in universities, he accuses black youth of“ the victim Because they fail at school because they “don’t pay attention.”

“The formation of this committee tells us that the government intends to back down from previous work to address racial disparities.”

But after announcing membership, Johnson said, “The committee will be inclusive, conduct research and call for applications when necessary. It will set a positive agenda for change.”