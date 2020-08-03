The Chennai Super Kings team including MS Dhoni is tested for COVID before assembly in Chennai

Shane Watson hit the second century of IPL 2018 on the big night to help CSK win the third IPL title.IANS

The Indian Super League (IPL) franchise near Chennai Super Kings approached the IPL board for more clarity and standard operating procedures (SOPs) as the team prepared for the thirteenth edition of the league and was confirmed by Thursday. The IPL team has also been informed that a meeting between the GC and the concessions will take place this week.

In an interview with IANS, a CSK official said that senior management was already in touch with the IPL GC after Sunday’s meeting and SOP had been promised to IPL teams in the next two days. In fact, the long awaited meeting between the franchises and the IPL GC is scheduled this week.

SOP will be launched by Thursday

“We have a word with the GC and we asked for more clarity. They told us that the SOP would take two more days and it should be no later than Thursday. The meeting is also being planned between the IPL GC and the franchises.

CSK was expected to be one of the first to travel to the United Arab Emirates. But the board of directors made it clear that teams could travel to the UAE after August 20. The official said that while there was no doubt about breaking the protocol, the CSK would still appear to be among the first to head to the UAE.

“There is no doubt that the given guideline has been broken. We are still looking forward to being among the first to land, but not before August 20. Let’s wait and see what the IPL GC tells us during the meeting with us and we can move forward accordingly. We will also decide whether We had a short camp or not in India before we left for the UAE on the basis of meeting with the council. But the opportunities are much less than a camp in India, ”the official explained.

How will players be assembled and will the test take place before they leave? The official said that M. Donnie and the boys will undergo a coronavirus test and arrive in Chennai then the idea is to fly within 48 hours of the players and support staff meeting in the state capital.

“Donnie and the boys will test and meet in Chennai, and we will look forward to flying within 48 hours. At present, the idea is to introduce players and flights as soon as we have to move forward,” the official noted.

Has CSK started the visa process? “We are awaiting all government approval and as soon as we enter we will start the visa process,” the official said.