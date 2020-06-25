The Chinese GPS competition Beidou is now fully operational after the final satellite launch

Most people are familiar with GPS, which is used for everything from personal navigation on your smartphone to tracking aircraft and container ships around the world.

Beidou is an alternative system for China. It was named after the Chinese word for the Big Dipper constellation, and it took nearly two decades to complete.

There are hopes in China that Beidou will be a global competitor to the global positioning system, but the American option still has an “absolute market share,” said Song Chongping, a Chinese military expert who worked with the Ministry of Civil Affairs and the National Development and Reform Commission of China. .

Experts said that pushing China for a new navigation network was also driven by a desire to reduce its dependence on the US global positioning system, especially in its armed forces.

According to Andrew Dempster, director of the Australian Center for Space Engineering Research (ACSER) at the University of New South Wales, there are few other benefits for a country that has its own GNSS network.

“To be honest with Bidu, there is nothing unique about this,” Dempster said. “It is simply this high position that the Chinese want to say they have got,” Dempster said. “It is the same thing as going to the moon and laying a flag for it.”

GPS history

The United States and Russia were the first to start building GNSS navigation arrays at the height of the Cold War.

The US Department of Defense first proposed GPS in 1973, while the Russian GLONASS system began six years later in 1979. Both declared “fully operational” in 1995.

Most systems, such as GPS, operate with four satellites simultaneously to measure the distance it takes for a signal to reach a point on the ground – for example your smartphone – to calculate the exact location of that point on the map.

It is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2020. China has started building its own navigation group In 1994 . Galileo began work much later, but also the European Union networkIt is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2020.

Song said that US, Russian and Chinese Beidou systems are now either partially owned or operated by the armed forces. Galileo is the only civil GNSS system.

Experts said that the extent and effectiveness of current global GNSS networks leaves little reason to build additional arrays.

Suelynn Choy, associate professor at RMIT’s School of Science Cluster in Melbourne, said it might be helpful to have an alternative if a specific GNSS network works unexpectedly offline, as did the Galileo network in July 2019.

“From a civilian point of view, this is a good thing because we do not rely too heavily on one system … that can cause the global economy a great deal of trouble,” she said.

Another advantage, ASCER Demaster said, is that it gives the operating country a military advantage over its competitors. If a hostile army navigates using your GNSS network, you can only turn off its signal.

Military advantages

Dempster said that while global debate has intensified in recent years over the dangers of using Chinese Internet infrastructure, such as Huawei’s 5G provider, the same concerns have not applied to GNSS systems.

“It sends a signal, you have a receiver, and unless there is another channel, you don’t communicate with GPS or Beidou,” he said.

However, there is a risk when armies use the GNSS of an enemy country, which the dominant government can distort or shut down as necessary.

Writing for China magazine in 2014, former intelligence officer and analyst Kevin McCauley said that for years, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had adopted Mostly the GPS navigation system.

“But it appears that Beidou stations are now more spread out throughout the PLA, while providing capabilities that were not previously available to the Chinese army,” McCauley said.

Now that the system is complete, the PLA and the Chinese government can count on their navigation group.

Dempster said that this is possible It is important for Beijing, especially as tensions with the United States grow across a range of fronts.

“It would make sense for them to have their own military system because there was conflict in the South China Sea over these islands, and the GPS could be rejected, and the US military can still use the military signal,” he said.

“So they will have satellite navigation and the Chinese will not have.”

Experts said China may not only push Bidou as a potential civil competitor to the GPS system. Indeed, Pakistan was a close ally Grant access to the Beidou network, Turn it away from the American alternative. Experts said that countries that sign road infrastructure and road belt initiatives in Beijing could be reached.

“Regardless of the industry, the minimal error may make a big difference. Bidu can guarantee complete accuracy,” Song said. “Navigation satellites are the best military and civilian products [cooperation]The value of the app and the market space are huge. “

– CNN Shanshan Wang contributed to this article.