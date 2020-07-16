The confused general message about coronavirus is not just confusing. It is harmful

But a number of communications and behavioral sciences experts say the WHO is not alone in failing some of its communications on the epidemic.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Matt Hancock struggled to explain why the government is now requiring people to wear masks in stores, but not in other interior places, such as bars and offices.

In the United States, guidance on what is safe and what is not safe differs from state to state and city to city.

Uncertainty

These muddled messages are a big problem.

Novel coronavirus spread when People interact with each other , So clear and consistent guidance on how to act is critical and experts say confusion about what to do – and what not to do – is a major problem that can cause real harm.

Since the virus is completely new, some doubts are inevitable. Advice may need to change over time.

Crisis Communications Expert Peter M.

Masks are a good example of this.

Early in the epidemic, there were serious concerns about Lack of protective equipment For frontline medical personnel. Some medical professionals also fear that masks can give people a false sense of safety and prevent them from following social separation guidelines.

This is why some public health agencies, including the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, initially said that healthy people should not wear masks.

Even the American general surgeon Dr. Jerome Adams went so far as to say that the masks were “not effective In preventing the common people from contracting the coronavirus. ”

A similar tone struck. “There is no specific evidence to suggest that wearing masks by a large population has any potential benefit,” said Dr. Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the WHO Emergency Health Program, He said in March

But Sandman points out evidence from early February indicating that the injured I did not feel nauseous They were transmitting the virus while practicing their daily lives in public places. At the time, he said, some experts “suspect at least, even if they cannot say completely that they know it with complete evidence-based confidence”, that masks can help slow the spread. “They certainly do not have a evidence base for the prosecution, they know that this is not the case, and this is what they claimed,” Sandman added.

When the world knew more about how the virus was transmitted, health authorities and governments had to change their guidelines. Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally asked people to wear masks. But this flop made some people doubt the validity of their new advice. Adams himself realized that he was “very Difficult” To correct the message.

Sandman said there are strategies that leaders can use to reduce the problem – for example by anticipating that some changes may be necessary as more evidence emerges.

Recognizing the unknown is an essential part of successful communication in crises.

“A consistent message is sometimes misinterpreted as:” Let’s make a bold statement one way or another – wearing masks, not wearing masks. But sometimes this message is: “We don’t have the full information,” said Heidi Turck, health communication expert and assistant professor at the University of British Columbia.

Tworek said that explaining the rationale for the first mask message would have prevented this confusion.

In Taiwan, the campaign basically said: ‘Save the [medical grade] Masks for health care workers. … so you can have a consistent message saying: “Masks are important and at this moment they are most important to health care workers and we are still looking at whether they are effective against this disease,” she said.

Shane Timmons, a behavioral science researcher at the Economic and Social Research Institute in Dublin, said that there was sometimes reluctance among experts and politicians to show any doubt, for fear of undermining their expertise.

“But what the evidence actually suggests is that people are very willing to accept uncertainty when it is defined in clear terms. So if I say,” This is the things we know, these are the things that we don’t know, and this is how we will try to know that, ” People will take that on board. “

Sandman said overconfidence is a “sin that continues a crisis”.

The fact that mentoring can change with the emergence of more evidence is not new in academia.

“What makes it so difficult is that the things that usually happen in patrols and within small circles of scientists and public health officials – the usual back and forth – are now playing in front of a global audience,” said Torric.

Despite being the largest public health agency in the world, WHO is a relatively small organization with a limited budget. In “normal” times, it is mainly presented to an expert audience. Tworek explained: “The briefings he provides do not usually go to so many people, and this makes a completely different communication environment.”

Confusion over the message on masks has caused huge disparities between countries in the willingness of people to wear them – even as experts everywhere now agree that face caps can help stop the virus from spreading.

One influential American model indicates that if 95% of Americans wear face masks in public, this will be the case It could prevent 33,000 deaths By October 1.

Why do we do what we do?

But even the most obvious directives will not work if people question their logic.

“When people understand why they’re being asked to do things, they’re more likely to do that,” said Susan Michie, professor of health psychology and director of the Center for Behavior Change at University College London.

Refer to the instructions “Do not touch your face” and “Wash your hands” for example.

“It is about stopping the virus that can get your fingers into your body, through your nose, mouth, or eyes … Once people realize that this is the way the virus enters the body, then do not touch the eye, nose, and mouth very logically to people.”

One of the biggest problems policy makers face when conveying the risks of this epidemic is what behavioral economists call the problem of teamwork.

For most people, the risk of death as a result of Covid-19 is very small. But for this epidemic to end, everyone – even those seen as not in danger – needs to make sacrifices.

“Clear messages are one of the main factors in determining whether people are willing to cooperate,” Timmons said.

There may be different motives. In the UK, the government has spoken of the need for protection National Health Service And save lives. In Ireland, the message focused on caring for each other. In some parts of the United States, it’s all Prevent another shutdown

Driving by example

Recognizing the unknown, providing consistent advice and “explaining why” are the key components of a successful crisis communication strategy. But it does not end there.

“It is about the consistency between what you say and what you do. This is one of the problems … On the one hand, people say” Oh, the situation is still risky, be very careful “On the other hand, Michi said,” They open bars. ”

She said public health officials and governments need to improve joining the points and providing people with a strategy on how to navigate the situation.

“Think of it as road safety – we have to do our risk assessment when crossing the road, for example,” said Michi. “Do we always cross the road at traffic lights or on zebra crossings, or do we cross it occasionally from elsewhere? If we do that, we will probably think of several things, such as how far the cars are, and how fast they travel, are the roads wet, How slim do I get?

She added that one of the ways to help people make decisions is a simple coronavirus risk calculator that allows users to put information about themselves in order to determine the level of risk they face and the situations they should avoid.

And Michi said decisively, those in power must lead by example, and follow their own rules.

Failure to do so threatens to further confuse the message – as we saw in the United States where President Donald Trump has been for months He refused to wear the mask Contribute to the topic becoming a political debate, not a realistic issue.

Mitchie cites the example of UK politicians who “say you need to wear.” [a mask] When you’re on a bus, but we don’t need to wear it when we’re all restless together in an inner space in the Commons … Dominic Cummings [trip] It was the climax of this, “she said, referring to a controversial 260-mile car trip made by senior advisor Boris Johnson at the height of the shutdown. Your message is undermined by saying, “It is good for people to disobey the rules if they are us instead of you.”

And the pictures of the British Treasury chief, who is not wearing the mask, serving meals in a newly reopened restaurant – hours after his government told restaurants to make sure its employees wear protection – did not go well either.

Even the most straightforward instruction will never get home if those on top continue to ignore it.