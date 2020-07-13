The court rules in favor of the Indian Cricket Council in the BCCI vs. WSG case

In what came as a major push for the Cricket Control Board of India (BCCI), in the majority decision, the arbitration tribunal consisting of Supreme Court justices (Retd) Sujatha Manohar, Mukunthakam Sharma and SS Nijjar upheld the termination of the Media Rights Agreement for Overseas Territories with a group Global Sports (WSG) by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry on June 28, 2010.

In an interview with IANS, a former BCCI official said the ruling justifies BCCI’s position. He said: “It is fitting that the award accepted the British Chamber of Commerce and Industry case that Lalit Modi was guilty of hiding the agreements that had been concluded and also the hypothetical errors committed by WSG Mauritius, then-office holders.”

BCCI then accused IPL Chairman Lalit Modi of committing BCCI scams in collusion with WSG officials to Rs. 425 crores.

In full proof of the fixed position taken by the holders of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, including N. Srinivasan then secretary, the arbitration decision allowed the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry to allocate the amounts inherent in the guarantee pending arbitration. This amount reaches more than Rs. 800 crore.

P. Raghu Raman, Senior Adviser who represented the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “Now that the binding binding arbitration decision has clearly referred to the fraudulent behavior of Lalit Modi and others from the WSG group, the police complaint filed by the BCCI to try these people at least at this point should act upon it “.