The delay in the use of the Defense Production Act leads to a continuing shortage of protective equipment

The Ministry of Health and Human Services listed 19 companies awarded contracts under the Defense Production Act to produce emergency supplies, including 600 million N95 respirators and face masks. But experts say this is not enough and the effort is starting too late.

Only about half of the required masks will be delivered by the end of this year.

It is a problem that experts say could have been avoided. A former defense official told CNN that the administration had lost months by not acting hard enough with the DPA early, which made it impossible to keep up with the request.

“I think using defense production law in a more aggressive and early fashion probably in the February timeframe would have saved much of the headache we are seeing now with regard to a lack of personal protective equipment across the country,” said Kelly Majsamene, a former ex. A Pentagon official, served as Senior Director on the National Security Council for Strategic Planning during the Obama administration.

In addition to awarding more contracts, Magsmin says, the government could have vigorously used other mechanisms within the Department of Political Affairs, such as tax exemptions or loan guarantees, to further motivate companies to accelerate their production.

“The fact that there is no organized top-to-bottom federal response early enough quickly, I think it has put us in a position where everyone mainly plays catch-up, including the Trump administration,” said Magsamene.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro defended management strategy. “We did not hesitate to use the Defense Production Act when necessary,” he said. “One of the advantages of using the Defense Production Act when necessary is that it reduces the need to invoke it because we receive a voluntary contribution.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and HHS have requested and delivered millions of pieces of personal protective equipment, including over 102 million N95 masks and over 139 million gloves. The Federal Emergency Management Agency also helped expedite shipping from abroad through the “Airbridge Project”, as the agency ended the initiative but left the door open for restart if necessary. Unprecedented demand for major products around the world.

The White House was reluctant to play a very active role in managing supply production and distribution, putting the burden on the states instead. President Donald Trump claims that countries have everything they need – a point Vice President Mike Pence made at a news conference on coronavirus last week. Pence also said that the administration will issue renewed guidance on maintaining and reusing personal protective equipment.

All this did little to inspire confidence among those on the front lines.

“Fragile and exhausting”

Several health care organizations with hospitals in or near current hotspots, including the Jackson Health System in Miami, the Houston Methodist and Valois Health Center based in Arizona, have told CNN that they currently have enough equipment to protect the workforce. But others have warned of more dangerous situations.

The National Living Center with Assistance, an industrial group, found in a survey of its members in June that more than half of the subsidized living facilities had less than two weeks’ supply of specific protection equipment.

David Voipel, CEO of the Arizona Healthcare Association, which represents skilled nursing facilities and auxiliary living communities, told CNN that many auxiliary living facilities in his state faced challenges because, unlike hospital networks and skilled nursing facilities, they had no contracts or lines of communication with Distributors before the outbreak.

“The problem is that hospitals absorb more of these PPEs, and the larger contracts will get PPE, while assistive living communities will not get it as much,” said Vuebel, noting that many living communities with help are still forced to return Use of personal protective equipment.

The nurses find themselves in a similar position, despite management’s comments that the hospital’s capacity remains strong and states have everything they need in terms of supplies.

Zinni Cortez is one of the chiefs United national nurses “It is really surprising that our nation’s leaders issued such a comprehensive statement,” the largest nurses union in the United States told CNN.

Cortez described cases where a lack of adequate supplies puts nurses on the front lines of the epidemic at greater risk.

In particular, Cortez says some Florida nurses use untested N95 masks. “It really puts the nurses at risk,” she says, because these masks do not form the seal around the nose, mouth, and chin, allowing the mask to protect the wearer from the virus.

The shortage of personal protective equipment is already beginning to have a negative impact. Cortez cited a Los Angeles nurse who rushed inside with only a surgical mask to help a coronary patient who stops breathing.

“So far, we have 148 nurses who died due to the coronavirus, simply because they did not have the appropriate personal protective equipment,” Cortez said, noting that the number is only what has been reported to its unions and that the actual number of deaths of nurses is likely to be higher.

A spokesperson for Banner Health, a Phoenix-based health network with 28 hospitals in the western United States, said that it currently had sufficient supplies of most protection equipment but that these challenges fluctuated, and that there was a shortage of disposable gowns recently. To tackle the problem, the organization has published reusable cloth gowns.

“Our supply chain has been disrupted in recent months, and we expect this to continue during the epidemic,” the spokesman said.

Nancy Foster, vice president of the American Hospital Association for Quality and Patient Safety policy, said the supply chain of protective equipment is still “fragile and stressful” due to global demand.

Foster said that the nitrile gloves, insulation gowns and smaller N95s are still a challenge, while we say in general that the availability of PPE supplies has improved, but they are still fragile. Foster said the American Hospital Association continues to defend that the federal government is using the Darfur Peace Agreement to increase supply.

Dr. Susan Bailey, president of the American Medical Association, said she had heard from doctors across the country that their biggest challenge to reopening their practices was a lack of protective equipment. Billy said her organization had urged the Trump administration since March to implement a coordinated national strategy to produce, possess and distribute PPE supplies.

Fierce competition

An industry source familiar with the medical equipment supply chains told CNN that the search for equipment is expected to continue to be very competitive in the coming weeks and months, especially as school systems, the hospitality industry and others enter the protection equipment market.

Manufacturers have increased production, but some warn that keeping up with demand is difficult.

“It is the fact that the demand for breathing apparatus is still exceeding supply,” said Tim Post, a 3M spokesman, who said he is producing more N95 breathing machines while we are producing more breathing devices than ever before. This is an industry challenge. For more than 50 million dollars a month in the United States.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidelines on reusing N95 masks, but nurses who have spoken to CNN have argued that the rate at which they reuse masks has made them vulnerable.

After months of the virus, her hospital continues to keep N95 respirators closed to prevent employees from using them beyond the allotted amount, said Michelle Broome, a nurse who works in Hyannis, Massachusetts, and co-chairs the nurses union.

“You have given one mask and they want you to reuse this mask multiple times,” she said. “The way we trained us is that you only use it once; when you leave the patient’s room, you take off the mask and go to the trash.”

CNN reached out to health departments or other administrative agencies in all fifty states to find out how they were doing with PPE. Twenty-four countries responded. Most of them said their states have enough PPE in their stocks, but six – Missouri, Tennessee, Ohio, Minnesota, Vermont and Alabama – added that N95 masks are still hard to come by.

“Although we have heard that hospitals receive some manufacturers, we cannot provide them for state purchase, and we understand that other health care providers are unable to obtain them in many cases,” a Missouri Department of Health and Elderly spokesman said services, Referring to the N95 masks.

A Minnesota Department of Administration spokesperson said that in addition to the challenges related to purchasing N95 masks, there is an expected shortage of nitrile gloves. Although the state has about 40 million gloves pending delivery, state hospitals use nearly a million gloves every day. “The utilization rates and the tightening of international supply chains are raising concerns about gloves in the short term,” the spokesman said.

“The broader supply chain issues have yet to be addressed by the Trump administration. We are still dependent on foreign manufacturing and forced us to compete in the global market,” said Casey Katimes, the Washington State Federal Communications official.