The Democratic National Convention will be smaller with space events

Organizers of the National Democratic Conference announced in Milwaukee next August, with space events being organized across the country, organizers announced on Wednesday.

According to the conference committee, Democratic candidate Joe Biden will still accept his candidacy in the Midwestern city, but the conference will move from the Milwaukee basketball arena to a smaller location soon as part of the coronavirus reserves.

“Leadership means the ability to adapt to any situation,” said Tom Perez, president of DNC, referring to President Trump’s plans to hold a large-scale Republican National Conference in Jacksonville.

“This is exactly what we did with our agreement. Unlike this president, Joe Biden and the Democrats are committed to protecting the health and safety of the American people.

The conference will remain in effect between August 17 and 20. All delegates are advised not to travel to Milwaukee and instead cast their votes remotely.

The four-night event will be broadcast in the city’s smaller Wisconsin center, with broadcasts broadcasting every day in “cities, sites and landmarks” not yet named across the country, according to a DNC press release.

The planners said they were consulting with epidemiologists Dr. W. Ian Lipkin, director of the Center for Infection and Immunity at Columbia University, and Dr. Larry Brilliant, a former epidemiologist who helped eradicate smallpox, to ensure safety protocols were being followed in Milwaukee.

“Vice President Biden intends to proudly accept his party’s nomination in Milwaukee and to take the next step forward towards making Donald Trump head of state,” Biden’s campaign director Jane O’Malley Dillon said in a statement.

The announcement came on the same day that the United States reported its highest one-day rise in cases of coronavirus infection since late April. More than 34,700 cases were reported on Tuesday – a figure unparalleled since April 24, with 36,400 new cases documented, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Trump pushed the Republican National Convention to continue on a large scale. The president urged the organizers to move the conference from Charlotte, North Carolina to Jacksonville, Florida, after North Carolina officials could not guarantee that large crowds would be allowed.

The Republican National Convention is scheduled to be held from August 24 to 27.