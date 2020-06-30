The demonstrators set up a guillotine in front of the home of Jeff Bezos, the capital

According to reports, protesters created a guillotine outside a complex in Washington, DC, where Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is allegedly staying.

Several videos have been circulated on social media showing what looks like a device known to behead beheaders during the French Revolution in a residential area in the country’s capital. Banner reading: “Supporting our poor societies. Not our wealthy men.”

It was not immediately clear if Bezos was in the capital this weekend.

His primary residence is in Washington State, where he founded what grew into the huge e-commerce company in 1994. He is now one of the richest people in the world with a net worth of around $ 160.8 billion, According to Forbes.

He also occasionally lives in the upscale Manhattan neighborhood famous among celebrities like Jennifer Lopez.

One of the videos showed a protester in the capital, her face covered in a loud voice through the loudspeaker: “When you are threatened, and we have no sound, the knives come out.”

A digital online bulletin entitled “Canceling the Present. Reconstructing Our Future” was distributed to his DC complex and announced an event there on Sunday evening from 4-8 PM.

Amazon works directly with the police to monitor us, and stokes racist fears in the name of profit. Amazon, which has multiplied its union breach and mistreatment of workers, has claimed workers’ organization Chris Smalls and denigration of racism. “” Join us to tell Jeff Bezos enough! “

“To end abuse and profit. Cancel the police, prisons, and amazon.”

Smalls, an Amazon employee for five years, was fired earlier this year after he reportedly stopped working at the company’s warehouse in Staten Island, New York, to protest against a lack of personal protective equipment and payment of risks during a coronavirus pandemic, The Guardian mentioned.

Amazon said Smalls was fired for “violating social separation guidelines and endangering the safety of others.”

Bezos said on Instagram earlier this month that he was “happy with the loss” of customers who did not support Black Lives Matter.

Amazon joined the list of companies demanding an account of institutionalized racism after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck while handcuffed.

In the days after Floyd’s death, the company released a note saying in part: “We believe Black lives important. We stand in solidarity with our employees, customers, and black partners and are committed to helping build a country and a world where everyone can live in dignity and free from fear.”

Bezos can testify before Congress as early as this summer as the company faces an antitrust test on Capitol Hill. He’s one of the few Silicon Valley CEOs who have not seen the Congress in recent years – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Apple Tim Cook CEO and Google Sundar Pichai CEO have been called to testify and appear.