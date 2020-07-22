The director Ashish Shukla says that the second season of Undekhi will be bigger and better

Ashish R ShuklaSocial media

The Undekhi web series featured a surprise that hit upon its release just a few weeks ago, and manufacturers confirmed that its second season would be bigger, better, and more surprising.

Based on real criminal incidents on the back of a high-ranking wedding, “Undekhi” has a nerve-wracking hunt, inter-family policy, power show and more.

Speaking about the second season of Undekhi, director Ashish R Shukla said: “Yes, it was clear that the show had a cliffhanger and there was a lot of revenge left so yes should happen. The process has started and the program creator is working on the script.”

“We’ll go on the floors with the script finished. It certainly looks like people have high expectations from us and from the show. The second season will be bigger and better and he will have more surprises.”

At the moment, he is enjoying the positive feedback the program has achieved. “They are disappointed with some of the deaths and they communicate with the show very personally, which is rewarding. We assure them that because of their love we are working hard next season and it will make them love the show more,” the manager said. .

The first season includes actors such as Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Harsh Chhaya.