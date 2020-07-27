The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) says Coved 19 “showed what people can do”.

A person is waiting for a Covid-19 test in Hyderabad, India, on July 27. Mahesh Kumar A.

More than 16.2 million cases novel coronavirus Recorded all over the world, Including at least 648,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Here’s the latest news from around the world:

Third-stage vaccine trial begins in the United States: The first clinical trial of the third stage of the Taji virus vaccine in the United States – an investigative vaccine developed by Moderna Biotechnology Company and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – started on Monday. The trial, one of 25 clinical trials around the world, is expected to record approximately 30,000 adult volunteers and assess its safety and whether it can prevent Covid-19 symptoms after two doses, among other results.

Vietnam declares evacuation: Government media reported that about 80,000 tourists in the Vietnamese city of Da Nang will be evacuated after it was confirmed that three residents of the popular tourist destination were infected with the coronavirus. It will take at least four days to evacuate all 80,000 tourists – most of them local travelers – from the central coastal city.

German races to contain farm outbreaks: The authorities in Bavaria are working to contain a widespread outbreak among seasonal workers on a vegetable farm in the town of Maming. On Sunday, authorities announced that 174 workers – about a third of all seasonal workers at the site – had been confirmed with the virus.

After the coup against Spain, the United Kingdom is monitoring the bridges of travel to Germany and France: British Health Secretary said on Monday that the UK government is monitoring the situation of coronavirus in Germany and France “closely” while reviewing bridges to popular holiday destinations. The UK government unexpectedly announced on Saturday that all persons returning from Spain will be required two-week self-isolation, which reflects its previous position with immediate effect.

India has reported about 50,000 daily cases: India recorded its highest one-day jump of 49,931 new cases of Covid 19 disease on Sunday, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday. The jump in the issues came as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed in a national speech that his country’s response to pandemic Challenge global outlook – despite the third largest number of cases in the world.

The worst epidemic days in the Australian state so far: Australian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said on Monday that the Australian state of Victoria recorded 532 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, marking the country’s worst epidemic day to date. Victoria has seen large numbers of cases continue for weeks, although the greater city of Melbourne and the adjacent Mitchell Shire are halfway through a six-week closure order.

China reports the largest number of local injuries since March: China reported 57 local Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the highest number the country has seen since it largely controlled the coronavirus in March, according to figures released by the National Health Commission on Monday.

Hong Kong makes the mask compulsory wearing outdoors: Hong Kong authorities have announced that wearing the mask will be mandatory in all indoor and outdoor public places from midnight Wednesday to August 4, with non-compliance resulting in a fine of up to 5,000 Hong Kong dollars ($ 645).

The move comes amid a host of new social constraints as the city struggles to contain the third wave of Covid-19 infection. On Sunday, the city recorded the fifth consecutive day of more than 100 local cases.