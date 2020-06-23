The director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention says the coronavirus has “made this nation on its knees.”

Sarah Selbiger / Paul / Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fossey told the House Energy and Trade Committee on Tuesday that Americans should avoid falling into the crowds – but if necessary, put on a mask.

Fossey simply said, “Plan A: Don’t get into a crowd. Plan B: If you do, be sure to wear a mask.”

The chief communicable disease expert in America said that as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, “it must not converge in crowds. You must stay at a distance.”

For those who go against public health guidelines to avoid crowds, Fossey urged, “Please wear a mask. You are wearing a mask, and you are in a position where the animation is in a demonstration, march or wherever you are, avoiding – as much as possible – the desire to pull the mask down and scream” “.

Addressing the younger generation earlier in the hearing, Fossey said, “If you become infected and spread the infection – even though you don’t get sick – then you are part of the outbreak dynamics process. And what you might inadvertently spread – maybe innocently – is hitting someone who then infects a person.” , Then he is a weak person. “

Some background: Fossey’s comments come as southern states warn of this More young people Positive test for coronavirus.

Shifts in demographics have been recorded in parts of Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Texas and other states – many of which were among the first to be reopened.

While some officials have indicated more widespread testing, others say the new cases stem from the failure of Americans in the social dimension.

Young people are likely to have milder outcomes than coronavirus, but can still infect others who are most at risk.

“As young adults age with recent infections in at least some places like Florida, expect a lower death rate in this wave … until people between 20 and 40 years old become infected today,” said Dr. Tom Frieden, the former director of the centers. American Disease Control and Prevention Day Twitter.