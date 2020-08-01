The DOE still has no plan to bridge the nursing shortage before reopening

Parents in New York City are raising alarms about a lack of school nursing as students prepare to return to classrooms in the fall – and the Department of Education is still not planning a plan on how to bridge the gap of 400 nurses.

For years, nurses, parents, and teachers have complained that inadequate wages and increased medical needs for students are pushing nurses out of the Ministry of Energy jobs. Last year, the shortfall reached a “crisis level” when dozens of school buildings were without a nurse on a regular day.

The issue is now more urgent as parents and educators grapple with decisions about how to keep the 1.1 million students safe during the epidemic.

Parents at an Upper East Side school say that the nurse nurses they got last year won’t cut it now, and ask Chancellor Richard Carranza to hire a full-time employee.

PS 290 Parents insisted “The unique demands and challenges of reopening during the global health crisis COVID-19 require a different approach: We need a permanent nurse.” petition To Carranza who attracted more than 500 signatures.

On some days last year, “there was no temporary nurse, which meant there was no nurse on that day. The petition says that the school was then forced to take additional steps to ensure the safety of children with any health conditions.

Street 82 attends about 500 thousand to fifth grade students.

Mayor de Palacio announced the school reopening model on Friday which was widely seen as light on details. He failed to delegate teacher testing – and he completely ignored the issue of nursing.

“We are really dealing with … imperfect solutions,” he told reporters at a conference call.

On Friday, the Ministry of Energy said it was considering recruiting more nurses and medical staff for the next academic year.

“The health of our students and staff is our first priority for this coming school year, and nurses will play a critical role in supporting our schools. Speaking Miranda Barbou said in a statement,“ We ​​understand where these parents come from, and we are exploring many ways to provide the necessary nursing and medical staff that schools need to maintain On the health of their communities during the pandemic of COVID-19 “.

Community leaders said that in March, as the virus began to spread, Carranza announced plans to employ an additional 85 nurses – a solution that barely scratched the surface of staff shortages.

“The mayor of Di Palacio promised to appoint a nurse to every school, but he brought 85 nurses to help fill more than 400 vacancies. Kim Watkins, the father of Harlem and Chairman of Community Education Council District 3, wrote in progress on the level of health care our schools needed.” A recent opinion article on Gotham Gazette.

Council member Ben Kalos, who represents the PS 290 district and is a member of the Education Committee, said he plans to write to de Palacio and Carranza calling for full-time nurses.

“I feel terrified like these parents because the mayor may even consider returning children without a nurse to diagnose children who may have a multi-inflammatory disease,” said Kalos. “What they will do is ask people who do not have a medical background to diagnose the children.”