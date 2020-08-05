The Duke of Edinburgh will appear on the anniversary of VJ

Photo copyright

The Duke of Edinburgh will appear on the 75th anniversary of VJ – the day World War II ended with the surrender of Japan.

The 99-year-old, who retired in 2017, will appear on large screens across the country in a photo montage with veterans on August 15.

Other members of the royal family, including Prince Charles, who will attend the memorial service, will celebrate today.

The Duke of Cambridge will appear on a separate TV program.

VJ Day ended one of the worst episodes in British military history, as tens of thousands of soldiers were forced to endure the brutality of POW camps, as disease was rampant and there was a shortage of food and water.

It is estimated that there were 71,000 British and Commonwealth victims in the war against Japan, including more than 12,000 prisoners of war who died in Japanese captivity. More than 2.5 million Japanese military and civilians are believed to have been killed throughout the conflict.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “When World War II ended 75 years ago with the surrender of Japan, British soldiers, sailors, and pilots were serving in the Far East, fighting hard for victory – and were among the last to return home.” .

“On this anniversary, I want to remember what we owe to the veterans of the Far East campaign.”

He said they had put an end to the war and “changed the course of history for the better”, while “many paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

“That is why this wonderful memory – and every day thereafter – we will remember it,” said Johnson.

As a young officer in the Royal Navy, the Duke of Edinburgh was present for Japanese surrender on board a warship, where he was second in command, at Tokyo Bay.

Photographic montage will be a rare manifestation of the Duke, who has only been seen a few times in public places since his retirement – most recently a military event at Windsor Castle.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will participate in a service to commemorate and thank the National Staff Memorial in Staffordshire, which will be broadcast by the BBC under the title “The Nation Recalls”.

Another program, “The Nation’s Tribute”, will be broadcast pre-recorded from the Horse Ranger Parade in London and will tell the story of those who served in the Far East.

Prince William seems to praise the sacrifices of World War II from the Allied Forces.

“Time to remember”

The veteran Burma campaigner – Captain Sir Tom Moore – encouraged the public to take part in the celebrations, describing VJ Day as “the most special day.”

Captain Sir Tom Moore said that Britain should "take some time to remember"





“The VJ day when the pain of war finally began to fade with the declaration of peace on all fronts,” said Sir Tom – who raised millions of pounds for the NHS by walking laps from his garden during the closure.

I respectfully ask Britain to stop what it does and take some time to remember it.

“We must all take the time to pause, think and be grateful. Had it not been for the final sacrifices made by all those past years, this brave group of men and women would not have enjoyed the freedoms we have today, even in these difficult times today.”

“I will remember all of my comrades who fought with me in the Far East,” said veteran Joseph Hammond, who joined the war when he was only 18 years old.

Hammond, who was recruited from Ghana to fight with the 82nd Division in Burma in 1943, said: “Many of us have been away from home for several years and don’t know what was going on elsewhere in the war and only hear little or none of our families.

“I would like to pay tribute to all those who fought in the Far East in very difficult circumstances against a very formidable enemy.”