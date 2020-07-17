As the world grapples with an angry COVID-19, a museum in the Dutch city of Leiden has opened an exhibition of infectious diseases after a long delay due to the epidemic.

Dutch King Willem Alexander, Who entered isolation with his wife and three daughters as a precaution after returning from Austria in March, opened “El-Maadi!” Exhibition on Thursday at Rijksmuseum Boerhaave.

The exhibition highlights a range of different infectious diseases, including bubonic, smallpox, and AIDS. Regulators even added references to COVID-19.

The museum’s director, Amitou Harhuis, said that the timing of the exhibition and the epidemic coincidentally underscored the importance of the topic.

“We really thought we wanted to warn of a new, unknown disease,” he told the Associated Press. “Nobody knows where or when it will erupt, but we know that we have learned from history that there will always be a new disease. And we wanted to warn about that, and suddenly we don’t need it. We didn’t need the warning anymore because there was an outbreak.”

The exhibition was scheduled to open on April 15, but the museum stopped it in March when the government imposed closures to limit the spread of the coronavirus.



