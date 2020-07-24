The earth is shaking less, the study reveals the reason for this phenomenon

This image, taken in 2015, shows the Earth as seen by NASA’s Multi-Color Imaging Camera (EPIC), on board the spacecraft of the NOAA Deep Space Observatory (DSCOVR)NASA agency

Numerous previous studies have indicated that human activities on Earth strongly affect the stability of the planet. Human activities ranging from excavation to construction contribute to a steady background hum of the planet.

Now, a new study has suggested that the Earth is experiencing a significant reduction in that anthropogenic seismic noise in recorded history, and all the credit goes to the outbreaks of the coronavirus that creates chaos around the world.

Earth is silent due to coronary virus outbreaks

The researchers who participated in this study revealed that the human-induced seismic noise has decreased significantly over the past two months, and this may be for the first time that the planet maintains this silence in its tinnitus due to human activities.

“It is likely that this quiet period is the longest and largest suppression of human-induced seismic noise since we began observing the Earth in detail using extensive observational networks for seismometers. Our study uniquely sheds light on the impact of human activities on the solid earth, and can allow us “See more clearly than ever, what distinguishes human and natural noise,” said Stephen Hicks, researcher at Imperial College in London. statement.

According to researchers, the earth has never been silent for many days. Earlier, earth’s tinnitus was dropping during weekends and nights, as well as on holidays like Christmas and New Year. The new study added that tinnitus decreased by 50 percent after the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“As urbanization increases and the world’s population grows, more people will live in geologically dangerous areas. Therefore, it will become more important than ever before to distinguish between natural and human-induced noise so that we can ‘listen’ and better monitor,” said Thomas Lukoc, researcher. At the Royal Observatory in Belgium, the main author of the study: “The Earth’s movements are under our feet. This study can help start this new field of study. “

Although the outbreak of the coronavirus has silenced the earth’s tinnitus, the epidemic creates chaos all over the world, with thousands of people losing their lives every day.

