The English Premier League: Why English football cannot afford another “lost generation” of black coaches

Fast into the 21st century and only five of the current 91 (5.5%) managers and coaches in the top four divisions in England are from a black background, Asian, or ethnic minority.

Both the Premier League and the English Football League have supported the players and coaches who rode to support the Black Life movement in recent weeks, but this low statistic makes the two organizations appear more vulnerable.

The gestures are all good and good, but when it comes to pay, when will black coaches be able to showcase their talents from the position of power?

This underrepresentation has now prompted the Premier League and EFL to launch a new scheme to help develop black and Asian coaches and ethnic minorities.

The new initiative – which the English Premier League says is “aimed at increasing the number of black, Asian and ethnic minorities moving to full-time coaching roles in the professional game” – will give six season coaches a 23-month work placement in EFL clubs.

The plan will be jointly funded by the Premier League and the Professional Football Association (PFA) and the first six people will start their spots at the start of the 2020-21 season.

On the surface, the initiative looked like a positive step. A step towards redressing the major underrepresentation of black managers and coaches in the first four divisions of English football.

However, Troy Townsend, head of development at the anti-racism organization Kick It Out, admits that he is “a little overwhelmed” with the new initiative and fears that another generation of black players will be ignored when it comes to getting jobs in management.

Other critics have described the new scheme as nothing more than an adult work experience.

Townsend told CNN Sports: “We’ve been in this field before where we talked about underrepresentation in training circles, but I’m not sure what to do with that.”

“Frustration”

to me Research conducted by Farenet In 2014, the proportion of black and Asian soccer players and ethnic minorities in professional English football – in first teams, academia and development teams – has been around 30% since the early 1990s.

The The current number of professional football players In the UK about 25%. However, these figures were not reflected in top positions or positions of power within the sport.

“There seems to be an entry level for these coaches only,” Townsend says of the new initiative. “Six coaches over a period of 23 months, the best part in two years; it is a striking chord that will only go until now.

“I am wondering and wondering why it’s okay to have six coaches and why can’t we progress something that is posted directly across the league and has a greater impact as well, so I’m setting it on fire.

“There will be some coaches who want to go through this process, no doubt, because they may not be in the game. But there must be some who look at it and think: ‘I have had opportunities at this level and I want to try my intelligence and discover what is the highest level.'” .

Townsend, among others, wondered why the new initiative was limited to the 71 EFL teams and did not include the English Premier League.

The upper class in England has its own program – the Professional Training Plan for Elite Coaches in the English Premier League (ECAS) launched in 2015 – which it says “complements” the new EFL initiative.

Former professional football player Iffy Onuora, who is now PFA equality coach, admitted he was “disappointed” by critics of the program but said that even the best coaches in English football today had to cut their teeth in lower leagues.

“If you even look at foreign coaches, the headlines are loved by people [Pep] Guardiola … for sure [Jurgen] Klopp, who worked in Mainz, had a low ground in the German Bundesliga [and La Liga]Tell CNN.

“This is definitely where they get their first foot; you make your mistakes, build your reputation and go from there. So, realistically, for us this is the same. You go to the EFL club and try to pick the heads through it.”

The problem of underrepresentation is not limited to training and administrative positions only; It is also a problem in senior business and decision-making roles.

Among the few in English football is not Ferdinand, who is director of football at Queen’s Park Rangers (one of the clubs where he played former England International), and president of Burton Albion Ben Robinson, who oversaw the club’s modest and unlikely rise through football tournaments .

While the new scheme may provide a base to build from, Onuora realizes it is only one part of a variety of problems about the race that English football needs to address.

“I think this is part of the pipeline increase,” says Onuora. “It does not depart from the other things that we need to do. We need to get black faces in meeting rooms, they are club decision makers. It is not an isolated conversation, but rather it should be part of a wider picture.

“You must have people in the conference room, and you should encourage the club and stakeholders to open the doors, [make] Transparent decisions. There is an old saying: “You cannot be what you cannot see.”

“If the managers and CEO can’t see other directors or other CEOs, or the other people around them in their network who are also people of color, then … we have very few Ben Robinson on the board.”

‘ignorance’

Darren Moore is one of the five black managers currently in charge of a football club, who has been in the third class Doncaster Rovers for less than a year.

Moore is a member of the English Premier League advisory group for black participants – which was launched last year “to ensure that the opinions of black and Asian players and coaches and ethnic minorities” are heard – and will provide support and expertise to the six participants and clubs participating in the new scheme.

Moore, like Honora, says he understands the frustrations that people look at from the outside, but he thinks just the announcement of the scheme is already having a positive effect.

Since its launch, he says his phone has been ringing with coaches wanting to sign up or request more information.

“It is a real beginning and this scheme is helping individuals,” Moore told CNN. “It is a start, six places are better than we were yesterday or the day before. For me, if the group is, if the system is working … then I am sure that more EFL instructors will open up to what we do.

“It is six places in each season. What if we were sitting a year from now and were these six going well, or doubling or even three times? And that means we started somewhere.”

“So, yes, there is a feeling of frustration. Yes, I made it clear before it was not all and the end of everything regarding fixing the problem, but it is a blueprint that must be seen as a positive step forward.”

Ronnie’s Base

At the EFL General Meeting last June, it was announced that the Ronnie Base would be officially introduced after an 18-month trial period.

It was named after the NFL chairman Dan Rooney, and the clubs required to meet at least one black, Asian and ethnic minority candidate for management or senior positions in the club.

However, Townsend believes that the lack of available data – the number of black coaches advanced, those who reach the interview stage and are rejected and what is the process for them – makes it difficult to judge the ‘Ronnie of Rule’ in the EFL.

Townsend says that this lack of information leads to one of the biggest frustrations he faces: People ask him if black coaches are applying for jobs.

He says, “There is a certain amount of ignorance, not only in this game, but in society in general.” When this question arises, I laugh a little and say to myself somewhat: “Well, I cannot keep answering the same questions over and over again.”

“I’ve been on the lookout for a list of all of the qualified and capable black trainers that could get into the industry; not just in the academy environment and not only in the EFL, and I hope they can cut their teeth to a high level, and there are many other people familiar with that as well.

“So this noise usually comes from people who do not have appreciation and understanding of the training community and are likely to continue to exist, but there are a large number of trainers who can work in the industry and struggle.

“We may lose another generation of these good coaches because they feel that opportunities are not available to them.”

While Moore accepts the absence of black coaches is unacceptable, he believes the new scheme is a first step toward ensuring that the same conversation about underrepresentation is not conducted in the future.

Moore says: “The numbers are worrying, yes, they are, let’s not get away from the fact that there are currently five of them serving inside the game.” “What I’m going to tell you now is that there is lots and lots of outside service.

“We are working hard to bring the rest of the people to the game. As I said before, there are many, many talented people [coaches] From the black and Asian community outside the game, they must be inside the game. Not only that, but I know individually that there is a thirst and hunger to serve the game.

“The great thing we are trying to do now is create platforms where there is more visibility and there are more opportunities within the professional game. There is more movement globally and in the country to see this change.”