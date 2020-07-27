The European Central Bank confirms receiving a BCCI letter on IPL 13 hosting; Wait for the response of the indian government

IANS Pictures

The Emirates Cricket Council (ECB) has confirmed that they have received the official LOI from BCCI to host the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL).

“We have received the (official) letter and are now awaiting the decision of the Indian government to sign the final agreement,” Mubasher Mubasher Othmani, Secretary General of the Emirates Cricket Council, said in a press statement.

The UAE is awaiting approval from the Indian government

While the council awaits notification from BCCI that the Indian government has agreed to transfer IPL from India (to the UAE), Usmani stated that both councils have fully mobilized and incited discussions with relevant authorities, including their internal working committees, in preparation for hosting the tournament (Described as starting on September 19 with the proposed final on November 8) in a safe and protected environment.

“There are many factors that affect operations and logistics to host the most exciting, popular and profitable tournament in the world,” he said. “This is a huge movement of people and equipment and we now need to bring in experts to discuss all aspects of the UAE hosting IPL. This includes the councils of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah Sports, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, tourism agencies in Sharjah and relevant government agencies – such as the police forces and the Ministry of Health and Prevention in United Arab Emirates, all who have strong and proven experience in such activities and we will work together to ensure best practices to support and provide a successful edition. “

After hosting the 2014 edition, Usmani indicated that the UAE is well positioned with its expertise in delivering the 2020 edition. “We have a sound and solid understanding of what is needed and who we need to consult and deal with from this early stage until the end of the tournament.”