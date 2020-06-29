The European Union will reopen its borders – but perhaps not for the Americans

The diplomats, who were not allowed to discuss the matter before the 27 EU member states reached an agreement, confirmed to CNN that EU governments were granted until lunchtime on Tuesday to agree on the list of the 15 allowed entry.

On the proposed list of 15 countries is China, where the virus originated. However, the European Union will only offer to enter China on condition of mutual arrangements. The other fourteen are: Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay.

As was widely expected, the United States – where the coronavirus is currently back – will not be on this list.

The list is included in a set of recommendations issued by the Council of the European Union to member states, which specify the criteria that countries must meet before allowing their citizens to enter the bloc and the methodology for meeting those standards. This requires that the countries admitted to have coronavirus infection rates equal or better than the European Union.