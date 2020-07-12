The exit poll indicates that Doda in Poland is slightly ahead in the presidential election

An opinion poll showed that the current Polish President Andrzej Doda leads a narrow lead in the country’s presidential elections.
Sunday’s poll showed Doda, an ally of the conservative government, won 50.4% of the vote.
The socially liberal mayor of Warsaw was incited against Raval Trazkowski.
Voting is widely seen as a battle for the country’s future as well as its strained relations with the European Union.
Trzkowski scored 49.6%, according to the exit survey, which pollster Ipsos said had a margin of error of two percentage points. Official results expected on Monday.
“I would like to thank everyone who voted for me,” Doda told his supporters shortly after the exit poll announcement.
Doda’s victory is expected to herald a controversial change in the judiciary and her continuing opposition to abortion and gay rights.
He was criticized during the elections, including a speech in which he said that gay rights ‘ideology’ were more devastating than communism.
Speaking on the last day of the election campaign on Friday, Doda said that he would continue to strengthen the Polish state “based on our traditions that cannot be violated and which are sacred to all of us and where we have been brought up for generations.”
Meanwhile, Trazkowski supported a more progressive agenda and an active role in the European Union. The liberal politician quickly advanced in opinion polls after joining the race in May. He was previously a member of Donald Tusk’s liberal liberal platform government, winning the mayor’s capital race in 2018 promising “Warsaw for all.”
He said that Polish voters will never have another chance to change direction of Poland.
On Friday, he said, “Everything is in your hands.” “this is [electoral victory] It really is at your fingertips. I want to tell you “now or never” because this law and justice field will try to bypass everything and the upcoming elections may be very difficult. “
Doda led the first round of voting last month with a convincing lead but failed the 50% required for direct victory.
The elections were scheduled for May, when Mr. Doda was higher in the polls and had a better chance of winning the first round.
Although the coronavirus has not yet reached its peak, the government was desperate to vote in May to move forward. Eventually he retracted when a small coalition partner joined the opposition in saying that the ruling Law and Justice Party (the National Party) was setting policy before public health.
