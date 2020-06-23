The failure of the Trump pandemic has now directly affected his campaign

The test results cast Trump’s dangerous decision to press ahead with an internal procession that doctors fear will turn into an excessive gastrointestinal event in a worse light. It also shows how the virus – which is now circulating across southern and western states despite Trump’s insistence that the United States has “won” in combat – has a catastrophic effect on the novel “Great America’s Return” at the heart of his tender re-election.

Far from mitigating the political damage caused by the virus, Trump continues to exacerbate it. On Monday, he gave a new life to the controversy caused by his Saturday observation that he told his staff to slow down the virus test to avoid detecting new cases, which in itself reflects his neglect in response to a pandemic now killing more than 120,000 Americans.

Trump, who described his observation as “half the tongue in the cheek”, continued on the pretext that the problem in the United States is not that the virus is widespread, but that this test continues to discover how deep it has penetrated into society.

“Instead of 25 million tests, suppose we do 10 million tests, it would seem like we were doing a lot better because we would have fewer cases. You understand that. I will not do that, but I will say this, Trump said:” I do much more than countries Others that make us look bad but we actually do the right thing. “

The comments appear to have caused yet another new political storm that will further complicate the president’s campaign team’s attempts to recover after Saturday’s embarrassment. The campaign team is now considering smaller places for Trump’s events – a move that would definitely strike the leader in the main ego, or outdoors where supporters may feel more comfortable.

Campaign restrictions will not be unacceptable to any president seeking re-election. For Trump, such a crimping of his style would be worse, given the centrality of his large conglomerates of his political identity and the moral role they foster for a strange president in Washington.

Strong base

There is no doubt that the president has strong control of Republican voters – the unwillingness of Republican members of the Republican Party to reprimand him for the latest racist comment – when he described the coronavirus that originated in China as “kung flu” – evidence of this.

Fox News said that Trump’s return to the track had secured the largest television audience on Saturday night in its history, indicating that while some of Trump’s fans might be concerned about the virus, their absence from Tulsa was not due to dwindling enthusiasm.

Trump has always challenged political appeal – and the effect of months of closing and closing orders at home makes it more difficult than usual for political analysts to get a solid assessment of how far the state now sees the president.

But the massive debate points to more fundamental political challenges facing Trump as he tracks former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden in polls and the virus strengthens its hold on nearly half of the country.

Watch the Trump and Biden face-to-face survey

The goal of the Saturday night event was to send a signal that the worst danger from the epidemic is over and that America is on the way back. Instead, she suggested that even Trump supporters who chose not to attend an internal event that posed the risk of infection, may not yet believe the main message of their champion’s campaign.

With every chance of thousands of Americans dying before election day, Trump must face the prospect that his denial and mismanagement of the pandemic that left the country unprepared for a deadly public health crisis has become a stone his campaign may not be able to get rid of. turning off.

Dirty attacks

The president’s response to 48 miserable hours was typical – a massive attack. His targeting of Biden and the Democrats, demonstrating his extreme persistence in a way that also alluded to anxiety in his inner circle.

Trump has launched a series of alarming claims on Twitter – which are virtually unfounded – that the vote by mail that many countries are considering will lead to massive fraud and foreign interference in the November elections.

The President’s team continued a new attack on Biden’s health and mental colleges. They claimed that the former vice president’s decision to stick to the agreement and only participate in the three official presidential debates in the fall – not the additional confrontations Trump required – shows that the former vice president feels afraid of facing the president. This tactic was a return to efforts to define Biden as unfit to act as president – and this does not appear to be working, if opinion polls in the event of a battle continue.

Trump has also gone back to the safe place he often returns to when he’s in a political problem – strict immigration policy, and signing an executive order that further restricts legal immigration.

On Tuesday, Trump will head to Arizona for a tour of a portion of his border wall that was so essential to his appeal to conservative al Qaeda supporters in his first presidential campaign.

The president’s actions were all aggressive maneuvers that would appeal to his most powerful supporters. If taken with Saturday’s campaign march that included winding transformations, lavish self-praise, casual racism and misinformation, it was hard to see how they would attract undecided voters who did not belong to Trump’s base.

The Arizona trip will definitely provide forage for Trump’s conservative media chanting section – surely to be overshadowed by the country’s growing battle with the virus. The Grand Canyon was among 10 other states most of which were won by Trump, which experienced its highest average in seven days of new Coronavirus cases on June 21, According to data from Johns Hopkins University

While the president is out of town, two senior public health officials, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, and the chief infectious disease expert in the government, Dr. Anthony Fossey, will testify before a House committee on the increasingly dangerous situation in many countries .

Trump will try to put embarrassing scenes on Saturday night behind him when he addresses the “Trump students” event in Arizona.

Attendees have been told to bring face masks to the event but they will not have to wear them.

Democrats are already seeking to take advantage of Trump’s note of a slowing test in Oklahoma, and portray it as a symbol of a poorly managed effort to tackle a virus that caused the economy to shut down.

“Two nights before his speech, he asked them to stop testing because the numbers are on the rise … I mean, oh my God,” Biden’s report said on a fundraising event.