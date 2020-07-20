The fatal failure to boycott Goya

Be careful who you’re trying to cancel: trying to boycott Goya Foods is counter-productive in every way.

Anger industry eased after Goya CEO Robert Onano praised President Trump on July 9, calling on consumers with social awareness to find other sources of beans, rice, spices, etc.

The backlash reaction “Buying the Hut” announced last week in these pages included Francisco Mart, Treasury Secretary of the Bodega Association and Small Businesses, and he is angry at the attempt to “impose political accommodation on one of the most successful job creators in this country” while actively “harming” With shops run by Hispanic immigrants, who work long hours to make ends meet in the midst of a difficult economic and health crisis. “

Meanwhile, Capital District TV producer Cassie Harper chose a charitable approach: he started a GoFundMe page to request donations to purchase Goya products and donate them to food.

July 11 launched with the goal of raising $ 10,000. As of Sunday evening, thousands of donors have provided more than $ 300,000 – which should cover about half a million pounds of food for those in need.

Since there aren’t many varieties of modern cancellation culture that actually bought goya food in the first place, this assault looks like a huge win for its target – and thanks to Harper, this might actually bring some real benefits.