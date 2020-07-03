The father of the preacher, Nurmagomedov Abd al-Moneim, "died from complications of Covid 19"
By Emet / July 3, 2020

Abdel Moneim died in a Moscow hospital due to complications from a Covid-19 infection, according to RT.com. He was 57 years old.

I ask God to have mercy on the deceased with his mercy, to hold your faithful hearts in spite of pain, and to unite us with our loved ones in heaven.

The wicker He said in May Abdelnabab is in serious condition. He had returned to his home in Dagestan, Russia when the closure procedures were implemented.
However, in an interview with ESPN in early June, Abdelaziz said that to him The situation was getting better.

“Al-Khubayb is very strong, his family is very strong and his father is very strong,” Abdul-Aziz said. “He is getting better. He opened his eyes and he is responding a little – a good sign. God is in control.”

RT.com reported that Abdel Moneim suffered a heart attack after being diagnosed with a coronavirus. He then underwent emergency bypass surgery, after which he was placed twice in a medically induced coma.

John Kavana, the coach of rival fiance speaker Conor McGregor, moved to Twitter To send his condolences.

“I am very sorry to hear the death of Abdel-Moneim Nurmagomedov. The genius of combat sports and the absolute inspiration of many new and incoming fighters.

“Sadly, his boss has only trained for such a loss and tragedy. RIP and best wishes to his family during this difficult time.”

Mixed martial arts fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov and his father Abdulman Nurmagomidov hold a press conference in Moscow, November 26, 2018.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, 31, is the dominant lightweight UFC champion and has the longest undefeated active streak in MMA.

RT.com, who described Abdel Moneim as “the world-famous mixed martial arts instructor,” said that al-Khatib’s father had turned part of his family home into a gym, where his son learned to wrestle.

