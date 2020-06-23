The FBI says Bubba Wallace is not a target for hate crime

Referring to the FBI report, NASCAR described the item as “a garage door pull rope designed like a gallows.”

“The FBI learned that garage number 4, where the gallows were found, was assigned to Buba Wallace last week,” the agency said in a statement on Tuesday. The investigation also uncovered evidence, including an original video clip confirmed by NASCAR, that the clip in garage number 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019. Although it is now known that the gallows are located in garage number 4 In 2019, however, no one could have known that Mr. Wallace would be assigned to Garage No. 4 last week. “

NASCAR issued a statement regarding the FBI’s decision saying: “We appreciate the prompt and thorough investigation of the FBI and we are grateful to know that this was not an intended racist act against Buba.”

“We remain firm in our commitment to provide a welcoming and comprehensive environment for all who love racing,” said NASCAR.

The discovery of the gallows Sunday afternoon at the Wallace garage booth in Talladega came as the United States, and NASCAR in particular, confronted American systemic racism in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd. Wallace, the only black driver in the NASCAR supreme circle, was an outspoken advocate of the Black Life movement and the corresponding protests against racism and police brutality. At a conference call on Tuesday, NASCAR chief Steve Phelps said the FBI’s discovery was “the best result we could hope for.” “Team (No. 43) has nothing to do with this,” Phelps said. Wallace drives the 43rd car. “The evidence is very clear that the thread that was present in this garage was in the garage previously,” Phelps said. “The last race that we saw in October, there was no presence, and that was – the fact that it was not found until one of the 43 team members came there something really. We did not return to the garage. It was a quick show for a day. The crew returned He looked and looked at the gallows, and drew the attention of his crew chief, who then went to NASCAR series director Jay Fabian, who started this investigation. “To be clear, we’ll do it again. From the evidence that we have, it was clear that we needed to look at this.” Phelps did not respond to the media through the call. NASCAR said Wallace had never seen the gallows. A NASCAR spokesman said in the call that while the federal investigation is over, the NASCAR investigation continues. Wallace wore a “I can’t breathe” shirt before one event, repainted his car with the phrase “black life” and called NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag, which the organization agreed to do on June 10. Wallace tweeted on Sunday that the “sordid act” left him “incredibly sad and serves as a painful reminder of how far we should go as a society and how persistent we are in fighting racism.” “This will not break me, I will not give up, I will not step back. I will continue to proudly support what I believe in,” Wallace said. On Monday, NASCAR drivers, hole crew members and others walked alongside Wallace and escorted the No. 43 car in a pre-race show of support.

