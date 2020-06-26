The Federal Court of Appeal says that Trump cannot transfer military funds to the border wall

In rule 2-1 The US Circuit Court of Appeals 9 said that the transfer of $ 2.5 billion has circumvented the Congress, which has the appropriate money power.

The legal struggle for the Department of Defense funds stems from Trump’s national emergency declaration on the US-Mexico border last year. Trump extended the announcement last February, although border arrests began to decline.

“The executive branch lacked the independent constitutional authority to transfer funds,” wrote Sydney District Court Chief Thomas Thomas to the majority. “The committee noted that the appropriation clause in the United States Constitution exclusively conferred treasury authority on Capitol Hill. The commission held that the transfer of funds violated the appropriation clause and, accordingly, was illegal.”

While Friday’s ruling is a win for environmental groups and countries that challenge the use of military funds, the survival of the Supreme Court, which was passed last year and which allows the use of the funds, remains in effect for the time being.