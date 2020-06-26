The Federal Court of Appeal says that Trump cannot transfer military funds to the border wall

The legal struggle for the Department of Defense funds stems from Trump’s national emergency declaration on the US-Mexico border last year. Trump extended the announcement last February, although border arrests began to decline.
“The executive branch lacked the independent constitutional authority to transfer funds,” wrote Sydney District Court Chief Thomas Thomas to the majority. “The committee noted that the appropriation clause in the United States Constitution exclusively conferred treasury authority on Capitol Hill. The commission held that the transfer of funds violated the appropriation clause and, accordingly, was illegal.”
While Friday’s ruling is a win for environmental groups and countries that challenge the use of military funds, the survival of the Supreme Court, which was passed last year and which allows the use of the funds, remains in effect for the time being.
The American Civil Liberties Union hailed Friday’s decision. “President Trump’s wall, which hates foreigners, is actually leveling protected lands, defiling cultural sites, and destroying wildlife,” said Dror Laden, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union’s National Security project. “There is no way to undo the damage, but we will return to the Supreme Court to put an end to this devastating wall.”
Three years after his presidency, Trump has faced a host of legal challenges around his border wall and his attempt to boost the effort with additional money from other government accounts.
However, the president praised the progress of his border wall. The administration has described Trump’s first 2020 trip to the border this week to celebrate the completion of 200 miles of the new wall system.
“My administration has done more than any administration in history to secure our southern borders. Our borders have never been more secure,” he told the officials. The administration said it plans to build 450 miles by the end of the year.
The decision allowed the defense ministry’s funds to be spent now while the court’s battle was over whether the government had the authority to transfer funds that were not allocated to the wall. The Supreme Court voted 5-4, on ideological grounds, to allow the funds to be used during the court’s appeal.
The Justice and Homeland Security ministries did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
You may also like
UK weather: Hailstone falls on Leeds and Sheffield
Himansh Kohli: I have no motivation to fight against nepotism
The new Lizzo video “Soulmate” includes five wonderful guests
American youth bear a “special responsibility” of not spreading the coronavirus to vulnerable populations
Coronavirus: PM warns against virus rules, says Caesar PPE deficiency