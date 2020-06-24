The French economy is returning to growth

“France is looking to lead the group somewhat, especially from the perspective of the manufacturing sector,” said Chris Williamson, chief economist at IHS Markit, the company that publishes the survey of private sector executives. He told CNN Business that the country is reaping the benefits of having more focused companies locally.

“What we see in all economies is that any recovery in growth is supported by domestic demand,” said Williamson, citing the recovery in China as an example. He added: “If you have an export-oriented manufacturing sector, as in Germany, it works as a diluent.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said in March that no French company, of any size, would be allowed to collapse because of the epidemic. The government is spending nearly $ 521 billion to help its economy recover, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Mer He said In an interview with French RTL radio this month.

The largest of Europe Economies Restrictions imposed on the coronavirus in June eased, allowing many companies to reopen and increase demand for goods and services. The first composite PMI for countries using the euro rose to 47.5 in June from a record low of 13.6 in April and a reading from 31.9 in May.

“The broad economic activity across Europe appears to be better than we had expected for this stage of recovery in late March,” Beringberg economists said in a note to clients.

While production continued to decline in both manufacturing and services, deflation rates slowed significantly. Job losses also declined, but the number of employees in factories continued to decline.

Williamson said: “Production and demand are still declining, but they are no longer falling apart.” The rise in the PMI adds to expectations that lifting the restrictions of the closure will help end deflation as we approach the summer. “

However, Williamson cautioned that PMI readings around the 50 level only show stability in the economy. “The business is not returning to normal. The levels have been crushed compared to before the epidemic,” he said.

European Union GDP is still expected to experience a sharp drop in the second quarter, after The deepest contraction recorded In the first three months of the year.

But economists at Capital Economics said the “sharp rebound” in PMI data indicates that gross domestic product will not be “disastrously bad” as feared. They said in a statement, “Today’s data provides some reassurance that the economy is beginning to decline. But with some restrictions still in place and fears of a continuation of the second wave, there will be some time before activity returns to pre-virus levels.” Research note.

Some companies still report weak demand, as customers adopt a prudent approach to spending, according to IHS Markit.

Williamson said that once companies process orders that were suspended during closings, there may not be enough new orders to continue operations.

He added that the challenge facing governments is to ensure that demand is returned to a degree sufficient to enable companies to weather the recession and retain employees.

France plans to extend its job support program for up to two years. Labor Minister Muriel Benicode told France Info radio earlier this month that the government was considering measures allowing people to work part-time, partly paid by the state.

Williamson expects IHS Markit to take the European economy three years to recover.

Sophie Stopper, Charles Riley, Ya Chun Wang, and Benjamin Bertowe contributed to preparing the reports.