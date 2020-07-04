The full closure was announced on Sunday in Bengaluru, Bangalore Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, IPS

View of Vidhana Soudha after the entrance gates are closed after the political development in Karnataka on July 10, 2019.IANS

Bengaluru will monitor a complete closure process in light of the growing concern about the epidemic on Sunday, July 5. BH Anil Kumar, BBMP Commissioner announced a full closure, starting from 8 pm on Saturday until Monday morning 5 am. The Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, Bhaskar Rao IPS officer also asked citizens to employ self-discipline

Full closure in Bengaluru on sunday

During the closing period, people were told to stay home and postpone any work or exit plans. Moreover, the basics will only be available during closing.

Bengaluru has noticed an alarming increase in cases over the past few days and authorities have announced tougher measures to combat the rapidly spreading virus in the city. Now, the BBMP Commissioner announced that on Sunday in Bangalore it will be observing complete closure.

Bhaskar Rao IPS

Bhaskar Rao, IPS also asked citizens to use self-discipline in his tweet, “Insurance begins at 8 pm and ends at 5 am, Monday in Bangalore. Respected citizens, just stay home and do not ask for exceptions because it is in everyone’s best interest, it will not fall The heavens if they are postponed for a day. Please practice self-discipline and cooperation. Good Sunday.

The account closure will begin on Saturday at 8 PM and continue until Monday morning at 5 AM. Only basic services – such as fruits, vegetable stores and meat shops – will be opened during this time. BH Anil Kumar BH Anil Kumar said on Saturday in a video message that people were told not to go out until the ban was lifted and asked people not to rebel against the BBMP commissioner.

