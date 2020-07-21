The government warns against using N-95 masks with valves

Warning against the use of N-95 masks with valve breathing devices by people, the center has written to all states and federal regions that this does not prevent the spread of the virus and is “harmful” to the measures adopted to contain it.

In a letter to the chief secretaries of health and medical education in the states, it is noted that there is “inappropriate use” of N-95 masks, especially those with valve breathing devices, by the public other than the designated health workers, said the director general of health services at the Ministry of Health.

DGHS mentioned advice on using the homemade face and mouth protective cover available on the Ministry of Health website.

Read the DGHS message here:

N-95 respirator masks are harmful to prevent Covid from spreading

“We know that the use of N-95 valve masks breathable harms the measures adopted to prevent the spread of coronavirus because it does not prevent the virus from escaping from the mask. Given the foregoing, I ask you to instruct all concerned to follow up on the use of the face / mouth cover and prevent inappropriate use of N masks -95 “, DGHS Rajiv Garg said in the letter.

In April the government issued a consultation on the use of a homemade face and mouth protective cover, asking people to wear it, especially when they leave their homes. The advisor stressed that these face caps should be washed and cleaned every day, according to the instructions, and mentioned that any cotton cloth used can be used to make this face cover.

The color of the fabric does not matter but one should make sure to wash the fabric well in boiling water for five minutes and dry it well before making a facial cap. It is recommended that salt be added to this water.

A man wearing a mask prays for victims of coronavirus.Reuters

It also included procedures for making these homemade masks, asking to ensure they fit well to the face and that there are no gaps on the sides. It urges people to wash hands thoroughly before wearing the face cap, and move to a new one where the face cap becomes wet or moist, and never reuse after a single use without cleaning it.

“Do not share a face cover with anyone. Everyone in the family must have a separate face cover,” said the counseling. India’s COVID-19 portfolio exceeded the 11 lakh mark on Monday, while the total number of hospitalized patients increased to more than seven lakh, according to data from the Federation Ministry of Health.

The death toll from the disease rose to 27,497 with 681 deaths in one day. Ministry data updated at eight in the morning on Monday showed that a record one-day jump of 40,425 COVID-19 cases raised the total number of cases to 1118,043.