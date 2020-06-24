The governor of Texas urges people to stay indoors as states report an increase in new Covid-19 infections

On Tuesday, 34,720 new cases were seen in the United States – the third largest number of new cases reported in a single day since the start of the epidemic, according to the archive of numbers maintained by Johns Hopkins University. The two days were with more cases, both in April.

Abbott said other measures could be announced in Texas if the virus continued to spread at this rate, even when officials encourage wearing a mask and social spacing in places like often crowded pubs.

Sarah Eckhardt, special assistant to Judge Sam Pisco of Travis County, home to Austin, told CNN: The renewed warning by Abbott, a Republican, is welcome but not going far enough. Texas started to reopen after the state’s residency order expired on May 1.

“I am glad he reversed the court,” Eckhardt said on Wednesday. “I am not sure that we will be able to reduce this path.”

Cases rise in at least 26 states

Texas is one of seven states that have record hospital admissions.

Data from Johns Hopkins University show that at least 26 states are witnessing an increase in cases compared to the previous week. These states are Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.

One expert said the epidemic was “rapidly getting out of control” in many places around the country.

More than 2,347,000 people across the United States have been infected with the virus since the start of the epidemic and at least 121,225 He died, according to John Hopkins. State accounts A quarter of all injuries worldwide and total global deaths.

“We discontinued the treatment very early,” CNN medical chief reporter Dr. Sanjay Gupta said on Wednesday. The result can be “exponential growth” of cases.

Dr. said “We were able to control and contain the virus because of these protection orders. The Americans sacrificed a lot for that, people lost their jobs, the children got out of school and that was to buy time.” Liana Wen, who previously worked as a health commissioner for Baltimore.

But experts said that many places remained unprepared and reopened very soon and very quickly – which led to the latest booms.

It is in stark contrast to other parts of the world, including countries in Europe, which have reduced their numbers with the help of long closings and are now beginning To reopen slowly.

“The safest place for you in your home”

Abbott’s statement came days after the Texas Alcoholic Beverages Commission temporarily suspended alcohol permits for at least 12 bars in the state that were found to violate coronavirus-related protocols.

Dr. Peter Hotz, Dean of the School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, said officials in Harris County should “intervene now” and return to “aggressive” closures due to the sharp increase in new Covid-19 cases and hospitalization. In Houston.

“We now expect that our ICUs will be filled in the next two weeks. The important reason is that we know that with the ICUs starting to work, the death rate is rising,” Hotz told CNN on Wednesday.

And he said: “Managing all these patients is harder and harder, even if you have – even if you have a whole staff.” “So, when you see that death rates are really accelerating.”

He said Hotz would like to see a closure like that which was implemented at the end of March. “Because things are so terrible, we have to intervene now and we have to be very aggressive in implementing home remedies and other social exclusion measures.”

“This time, we have to go back to the so-called” containment situation, “which means less than a new case for every million people a day,” he said.

Will Hempel, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association, said on Wednesday, in Arizona’s systems, that hospital systems need to put emergency plans in place due to the increase in new Covid-19 cases.

He expected state hospitals to enter sudden capacity position by July 4th.

“What I’m going to focus on now is to ring the alarm in our hospital systems to prepare,” said Hempel. “Because regardless of what you do at this stage, given where we are in the increase in cases, and exponential growth, taking into account the incubation period for this virus, we will move to the increased capacity mode by the 4th of July.”

Hempel said that state health officials need to “put these emergency plans in place because at this point I see no alternative but to move to a crisis level, prepare for Arizona perhaps, perhaps within 10 days, and perhaps less.”

Arizona is one of five states that have the most recent cases, reporting 3,779 cases on Tuesday, according to John Hopkins.

In Florida, officials have referred to Miami Dade County as one of the state’s most affected areas but say patients who need hospitalization appear to be younger and less ill, according to reports from Miami Herald. One doctor He told the newspaper Many injuries can be attributed to the spread of society.

These observations echo the statements of many city and state leaders in recent days – especially in the south – that have shown that situations appear to be turning into younger groups. In many cases, officials have referred to cases involving parties and bars as sources of recent rallies.

New research indicates that Black Lives Matter protests across the country have not led to a major spike in cases.

Likewise, while some politicians say more tests are the reason for more positive cases, this is not necessarily the case, says Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Diseases Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

“This is not an artifact from just a test at all,” he said.

The European Union is considering whether to allow American travelers entry

Meanwhile, EU member states are discussing a ban on visitors from several countries, including the United States, EU officials told CNN.

A European Union diplomat said that the European Union is working with member states to determine which travelers will be considered safe to visit the bloc as of July 1. These standards will focus on “circulating the virus”.

Officials will also see a checklist that asks whether travelers come from a country that could be “considered to be in a similar or better epidemiological situation as the Mediterranean in the European Union +”.

In a statement, the US State Department said it advised Americans to continue checking the websites of relevant embassies to obtain information that includes entry restrictions and quarantine policies.

“We are committed to coordinating with our European partners and allies and we look forward to reopening our economies and easing restrictions,” the statement said.

Some countries remained stable

Meanwhile, cases in 10 states hold together at a steady pace. These states include Illinois, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Cases are in decline in 14 states: Alabama, Alaska, Connecticut, Indiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Vermont.

Experts expressed concern that even countries that may experience temporary declines in cases can start seeing dangerous rises again as they begin to reopen and more residents exit.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut released a travel consultant on Wednesday requiring people from states with high rates of coronavirus be quarantined for 14 days.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Palacio on Tuesday tweeted swimming swimming beaches from July 1.

“Let’s keep playing safely: social distance, face coverage, even on the beach!”

While New Yorkers can swim this summer, they won’t be able to run in the New York City marathon this fall: the event was canceled due to health and safety concerns, organizers said on Wednesday.

In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy urged the younger population to continue to adhere to the guidelines as officials across the country reported more young groups getting sick.

He said on Twitter: “We have seen an increase in the percentage of cases of COVID19 # between 18 and 29 years old.” “Do the right thing. Wear a mask. Keep a distance. Wash your hands. Do not be loose.”