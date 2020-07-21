The grand prize winner combines the gains worn by Darth Vader

A Jamaican man wanted to be in a distant galaxy, far away after winning the grand prize over $ 650,000.

The shy propaganda winner – identified as W. Brown – briefly appeared from the dark side, dressed in Darth Vader, to gather booty, The Jamaica daily Gleaner reported.

Dark Dark of the Sith bought the winning ticket at Di Endz Sports Bar – not Mos Eisley Cantina of “Star Wars” – in May Pen, according to Kingston outlet.

“I don’t buy regularly from this place, and I usually buy my tickets at Old Harbor or Spanish Town, but I was on the road so I just stopped there,” he said.

Supreme Ventures shared the news of his victory on Twitter.

“Millions May Be With You! Congratulations to the winner #Lotto, W. Brown !!! Brown, nicknamed Darth Vader,” Wrote.

Brown said he has bought the same set of numbers – 08, 09, 10, 19, 27, and 30 – with a few changes over the past twenty years. He said he always knew that he would win the grand prize and change his life forever.

“Life has always been very difficult. I come from a poor family, and sometimes I couldn’t go to school because my parents didn’t have them, but I told myself that God would help me one day so that I could help my family.”

It was clear that the force was with him.

Discover his good luck when he watched live clouds on TV.

“I wrote down the numbers and saw that I won! Brown said I was excited and I said,” Finally, get it out now! “

“I want to decide what is the best thing to do before spending anything. I need to decide my goals, but I know I want to own a bus, and I love coasters.”