The Greek Orthodox Church was rebuilt on 9/11 to resume

It is a resurrection of nearly 20 years in the making.

Construction will resume on Monday in the new Greek Orthodox Church of St. Nicholas in Lower Manhattan, to fill the left gap when the original house of worship was destroyed in the September 11 terrorist attacks.

These models, obtained exclusively by The Post, show the greatness of a site that will be a tribute not only to the herd of the church, but to all New Yorkers.

“Monday will be a very emotional day,” said Michael Psarros, vice president of the Friends of St. Nicholas’ Friends, who was formed in January to put the project back on track after years of scandal and mismanagement.

Another powerful symbol of the resurrection world of Ground Zero and New York City.

Named after the Shepherd of the Sailors, the original Saint Nicholas opened its doors on Cedar Street in 1916, and soon became the first stopping point for Greek immigrants after leaving Ellis Island.

The community has served for 85 years, retaining an attractive old charm, with skyscrapers rising around it.

When the south tower of the World Trade Center collapsed in the darkest days of New York, it took St. Nicholas.

Then hollow. George Pataki and the leaders of the Greek Orthodox Church decided almost immediately to start rebuilding St. Nicholas, but the effort unfolded in spells and beginnings, hampered by a series of issues worthy of the Homer Odyssey.

The story included: costly excesses of millions of dollars. Legal disputes between the Church and the Port Authority, which owns the site of New Liberty Street in New St. Nicholas; Senior church officials have been convicted or accused of stealing funds earmarked for the project.

By January 2020, the church sat half-finished, but had not touched for two years with bare treasures.

Then Governor Andrew Como and Palestinian Authority President Rick Cotton met with Archbishop Elbidovoros, Father Alex Karlotosos and leaders of the friends of St. Nicholas. – Psarros, President Dennis Mihail and Vice President John Katasatides – He decided to complete the project.

“We lost an enormous religious institution [in] “What happened on September 11,” said Katzatidesides, a billionaire tycoon at a grocery store and a former New York mayor’s candidate looking for another round in 2021.[Reopening will be] A victory for all New Yorkers. “

Finally, to achieve this goal, the group launched a massive fundraising campaign, in just 90 days, raising the $ 45 million necessary to complete the project, including a $ 10 million donation from the late real estate tycoon family and owner of Los Angeles Charger Alex Alex Spanos.

The construction was set to resume in the spring – “Then you hit COVID,” Psaros said, causing all unnecessary projects nationwide to be suspended for months.

It will start again on Monday when the crane lowers its first niche in the dome of the church, at a ceremony presided by Como and Archbishop Elbidophoros, leader of the Greek Orthodox Church in America.

“A street said by Nicholas Nicholas … It will be for the Greek-American community, the Parthenon and St. Sophia in America.” “It will be a strong symbol of the triumph of American ideal principles regarding individual and religious freedom.”

The goal is to open the new St. Nicholas on September 11, 2021 – The twentieth anniversary of the attacks – to provide relief to New Yorkers of all faiths.

The church will include a non-denominational bereavement center where a moving person can remember those who were lost.

“I think it will bring some consolation to the people who need it,” said Mike Ortiz, a 49-year-old financial worker who was doing business in Lower Manhattan before September 11. “Reconstruction brings a sense of calm. … if something bad, something good should come out of it. “

Psarros said efforts to complete the project would make the reward sweeter.

He said: “It is the struggle and unfortunate events over the past twenty years that make Monday so special,” noting that the word “torment” is rooted in Greek. agōnía, Denote “wA hat goes by achieving a goal. “

Additional reports from Stephen Fago