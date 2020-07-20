The Hong Kong stock market sees its future in Chinese technology

However, the technology index indicates that Hong Kong is looking to consolidate its position as geopolitical repercussions spread.
“The technology sector has become increasingly important to the Hong Kong market,” said Daniel Wong, Director and Head of Research and Analysis at HSI. “We hope this move will help attract more technology companies to be listed in Hong Kong.”
“The Hong Kong stock market has become more heavy in technology, which is good for positioning it as an international financial center,” said Kenny Tang, co-founder and CEO of Hong Kong-based Royston Securities.
But the influx of Chinese technology companies in recent months has dominated trade. Tencent, Ali Baba and Metuan, for example, were the most traded stocks in the city last month, accounting for more than 20% of the total trading volume. Only Tencent is currently included in the City Benchmark.
“The coming of Chinese technology companies to Hong Kong will radically change the city’s stock market,” Tang said.
Other analysts pointed out that Hong Kong’s role as a global business hub is evolving as China has more control over the semi-autonomous region. Brooke Silvers, chief investment officer at Adamas Asset Management, told CNN Business last week that the city might find a “new connection” as the center of Chinese finance.
Investors seem to like the new trend. Alibaba shares have jumped more than 35% since it first began trading in Hong Kong last November. Meanwhile, JD.com and NetEase have risen 7% and 15%, respectively, since their listing last month.
More companies can consider Hong Kong listings. More than 30 Chinese companies listed in the U.S. meet the requirements for secondary listing in Hong Kong, including Pinduoduo and Baidu, according to Refinitiv data provider.
