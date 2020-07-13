The house of Rishi Kapoor’s ancestors was demolished in the Pakistani city of Peshawar

Kapoor Haveli, in the Pakistani city of Peshawar, faces threats of demolitionTwitter

The late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has been mentioned repeatedly in his tweets about his ancestral home, dubbed “ Kapoor Haveli ”, in the Pakistani city of Peshawar. The house was built between 1918 and 1922 by Divan Pashiswarnath Kapoor, Prithviraj Kapoor’s father, who was the first family member to enter the Indian film industry. Kapoor turned to India after partition in 1947.

But it appears that Kapoor Haveli will face demolition as the current owner of the house, Haji Muhammad Israr, a wealthy goldsmith in the city, wants to turn it into a commercial complex, as it is located in a prime location.

Plans turn into a museum

According to previous reports in 2018, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi assured Rishi Kapoor that his grandparents’ house in Peshawar will soon be converted into a museum.

However, they failed to do so due to differences with the current owner. According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, the owner made three to four attempts in the past to demolish the building. He also said that he had no problems with the Pakistani government because he only wanted to build a commercial complex above it.

It remains to be seen whether the Kapoor clan has managed to keep its ancestral home, which is now facing demolition threats.