The Infinity War is finally on Disney Plus

Marvel fans have something to celebrate: The Avengers: Infinity War It is finally broadcast on Disney +. The massive 2018 Marvel movie spent the last 18 months calming on Netflix while the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe participated in Disney +. But all that has changed, and you can finally broadcast all four The Avengers Movies on the same platform.

But what about the other missing Marvel films? When will they jump to Disney +? will Infinity War Want to stream on Netflix again? Here is what you need to know.

is being The Avengers: Infinity War On Disney +?

Yeah! Starting today, you can finally broadcast your mega Marvel movie on Marvel’s live streaming service. The Avengers: Infinity War He has been excluded from Disney + shows so far because he worked around the clock in an old Disney deal with Netflix. But now that the movie’s time on Netflix is ​​over, you can finally broadcast it on Disney + (along with the other three) The Avengers Movies).

will The Avengers: Infinity War Be on Netflix?

No, never again! The movie was added to Netflix on Christmas Day 2018, and since then he has fulfilled his 18-month contract with the broadcast service. For this Infinity War It was not initially part of the Disney + collection. Now that it has been featured on Disney +, we can expect it to stay there – and only there – for the foreseeable future.

When are other Marvel movies leaving Netflix? When will they be added to Disney +?

With Infinity War Now on Disney +, which leaves only one Marvel on Netflix: Ant-Man and the Wasp. This movie will stay on Netflix for another month or so, and it will jump to its new home forever (Disney +) on August 14.

However, there are still a few Marvel Studios movies that are not on Disney + and will likely not be on Disney + for a while. Those movies The structure is incredible, Spider-Man: HomecomingAnd Spider-Man: Away from home. This is because these films were co-productions with other movie studios (Hulk with Universal, Spider-Man pictures with Sony). Therefore, their flow rights are more complex. That’s why they’re not on Disney + right now, and maybe they’re not there for a while.

But don’t dwell on Marvel’s films that aren’t on Disney + right now. You can finally watch The Avengers: Infinity War And Avengers: The End Game In one session on the same broadcast service. It looks like a solid weekend plan.

Stream The Avengers: Infinity War On Disney +

