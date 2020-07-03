The International Criminal Court says there is no reason to “doubt the integrity of the 2011 final water cycle”

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday that no evidence has been provided to support the allegations made by former Sri Lankan Sports Minister Mahindandanda Alothamaji that the 2011 World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka has been fixed, and therefore the world body has no reason to doubt the “integrity” of the match.

ICC issues a statement

“The ICC Integrity Unit has examined recent allegations regarding the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup final for the ICC. At present, no evidence has been provided to support allegations that have been or may merit an investigation under the International Crime Prevention Law. Corruption Law Alex Marshall, general manager of ICC ACU, said in a statement.

A photo from the 2011 Indian World Cup winning cricket team.Endranil Mukherjee / AFP / Getty Images

“There is no record of any message on this issue that the then Sri Lankan Sports Minister sent to the International Criminal Court and senior court officials at the time asserted that they do not remember receiving any letter that would lead to an investigation. We have done no reason to doubt the integrity of the Cricket World Cup Final. For men 2011 in the International Criminal Court.

“We take all allegations of this nature seriously, and if we receive any evidence to confirm the allegations, we will review our current position,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan police ended their investigation into allegations that the 2011 World Cup final had been fixed, saying they had found no evidence to support the allegations.

“The three data recorded so far show that there is no evidence to substantiate the 14 allegations raised by former parliamentarian Mahindandanda Thamaji. The International Cricket Council has not responded to the allegations. Nor has it even begun any investigations.” The Lancadiba newspaper quoted Fonseca, the police observer in charge of the Special Investigation Unit of the Sri Lankan Ministry of Sports.

Among the cricketers who made statements in this regard, Captain Kumar Sangakkara, Mahila Jayawardene, Apol Tharanga along with Aravinda de Silva, who was head of markers before the 2011 championship.

Fonseca said that the Special Investigation Unit will send the investigation report to the Secretary of the Ministry of Sports. He said that a decision to end the investigation was taken during a discussion with senior officials of the Special Investigation Unit held this morning.

Aluthgamage claimed last month that the match had been fixed, in which Sri Lanka lost to India at Anjheed in Mumbai.

Photo by Sachin Tendulkar at the 2011 World Cup.Prakash Singh / AFP / Getty Images

“The Cricket World Cup Final 2011 has been fixed,” Aluthgajaj told Sri Lanka’s news outlets last month. “I stand as I say. It happened when I was Sports Minister.”

“However, I do not want to reveal the details for the country. The match against India was fixed in 2011, the game we could have won. I say this responsibly and I can advance the discussion. People are worried about that. I will not involve cricketers in it. And with So, certain groups were definitely involved in fixing the game. “

He later seemed to back away from the remarks after both Sangakara and Giawardin spoke out against him, claiming that he was talking about some officials selling the match, not the players.

India won its second World Cup title on the basis of the Gautam Gambhir Championships and then captain MS Dhoni. Hitting first, Sri Lanka posted a leading total of 6/24 in 50 games with Jayawardene (103 *) criticizing an unbeatable ton. After chasing the target, centuries from Gamper (97) and Donnie (91 *) helped the team get past the line with 10 balls.