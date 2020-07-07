The Israeli Air Force is intensifying its efforts, and combat aircraft are conducting a night operation near the Indo-Chinese border

The Israeli Air Force fighter planes conduct night operations near the Indo-Chinese border along the Latin America and Caribbean region

Amid escalating tensions between India and China after the Jalwan Valley clash, the Indian Air Force stepped up its vigilance and carried out night operations near the actual Line of Control Monday night, July 6.

ANI has shared a series of videos and photos where several Israeli Air Force combat aircraft such as the Heavy Chinook, MiG-29 and Apache helicopter are seen performing night operations at a forward base near the Indo-China border.

“IAF is ready for any escalation in the future that comes its way”

“The Israeli Air Force is fully trained and ready to carry out a full range of operations in any environment with the help of modern platforms and enthusiastic individuals,” said the group’s captain and senior fighter pilot Arathi.

An Israeli army officer said in an interview, “Night operations are taking place to prepare for any exacerbation by China, given the fact that the situation remains volatile in the wake of the Jalwan River Valley and that the Islamic Action Front is ready for any future escalation that comes in its way.

This comes amid tense relations between India and China after the June 15 clash in the Gallowan Valley, east of Ladakh, where 20 Indian army personnel were killed after a violent confrontation with Chinese forces.