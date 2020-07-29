The Japanese air force faces a “relentless” burden imposed by China

More than twice a day, Japanese pilots hear the siren, rush from their pre-made seats, run to their planes, scream loudly, ready to intercept An unknown incursion into Japanese airspace.

This happened to the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) 947 times in the last fiscal year ending in March. In most cases, the perpetrator is PLAAF warplanes.

Sherota says the number of possible strikes is increasing.

“The number of stampede against airspace violations has been increasing rapidly over the past decade – especially in the southwestern air region,” Sherota said in an exclusive interview with CNN. “About 70% of the stampede by the Japanese Self-Defense Forces takes place annually in this field.”

This includes the southwestern region Senkaku Islands – known as the Diaoyu Islands in China – an uninhabited rocky group of islands under Japanese administration but China claims to be its territory.

It also includes Okinawa, home to the US Air Force Cadena Air Force Base, which is described as the “bedrock of the Pacific” and is a major US facility for flights above Disputed waters in the South China Sea

In March, the Japanese Ministry of Defense published a map showing the flight paths of Chinese and Russian aircraft that Japan’s pilots are intercepting. China Airlines are shown in red. Its density makes the East China Sea, part of the Pacific Ocean between China and the southern Japanese islands, look like a red sea.

Chinese flights do not violate international law. According to the Japanese Ministry of Defense, of the 675 times Japan’s fighters took off after Chinese aircraft in the past fiscal year, Chinese aircraft did not fly once within the internationally recognized 12-mile limit.

Until then, China says the presence of its forces within the Cincakus / Diaoyu Island chain is among its sovereign rights.

“Diaoyu Island and its subsidiary islands are deep-rooted lands in China, and China is determined to protect our territorial sovereignty,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Legian in June.

The Chinese foreign and defense ministries did not respond to CNN’s requests to comment on this specific Japanese report.

However, Japan says that Chinese aircraft often interfere with the ADIZ region, which can vary in size depending on the location.

The US Federal Aviation Administration defines the Addis region as “a specific area of ​​airspace over land or water that requires a country within it to identify aircraft and their location and control air traffic in an immediate and positive manner in favor of the country’s national security.”

Shirota, the 40-year-old commander of the 204 JASDF tactical fighter squadron at Naha Air Force Base in Okinawa, has his pilots on alert 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to do so.

“The Air Self-Defense Force is the only and only entity capable of protecting Japan’s territory and airspace,” he says.

Although there have been no shootings with Chinese planes, it is always a daunting task, says Shirota.

“We are waiting cautiously on the ground all the time in a tense situation,” says the Japanese pilot. “He said the same thing while we’re in heaven. We keep the drive up all the time.

“Because we never know what we will face once we climb into the sky. We may see them (Chinese aircraft) leaving, or we may face them,” he says.

The Japanese pilots’ willingness is great when you look at their burden. No Western air force is approaching Japan the number of times its fighters flock to potentially hostile aircraft.

The air forces of the 27 European Union (NATO) member states combined flew less than half of the interceptions last year compared to Japan.

“I can tell you that over the course of 12 months of 2019, NATO aircraft flew in the sky about 430 times to intercept or visually identify an unidentified aircraft that flew either in, near, or towards NATO airspace,” Lt. Col. Michael Warszienk said, Head of Public Affairs for Command Allied air in Germany for CNN.

Across the Atlantic, the average number of US and Canadian combatants under the command of NORAD, the North American Air Defense Command, is only seven. General interception of Russian aircraft Since 2007, Captain Cameron Hillier, a spokesman for NORAD and the North American Command in Colorado, said. “In some years, American and Canadian fighter planes have never had to flock.”

Japan has never experienced a rest like this. Using the same 2007 time frame as NORAD, even at its slowest year, 2009, Japan has accelerated its combat aircraft more than 200 times.

Analyst Peter Layton, a former Royal Australian Air Force pilot now at the Griffith Asia Institute, believes that the pressure China is putting on Japan by air is part of a larger plan.

Leighton told CNN: “I think China wants to keep the JASDF unbalanced and reactive, wear out its plane and air crew, get training, and continue to put daily pressure on who owns the disputed islands.

In a comment last year Written for the translator In detail is a blog from the Australian Lowy Institute, Layton detailing how far Chinese flights extend to JASDF, and how China has the resources to push Japan to borders that it may not be able to reach.

“The JASDF fleet of about 215 F-15Js bear the brunt of the crumbling tasks,” he wrote.

“Since 2016, JASDF has often launched four aircraft per stampede.

“This daily scramble is wearing the F-15J fleet gradually. The worry is that China has more than six times more fighters then JASDF, and could increase interventions whenever it sees fit. Life in Service for the Japanese F-15J Plane Leyton said,” The fleet is now a decision Almost with China. “

Leighton told CNN that Tokyo cannot back down.

“The Japanese think they need to respond every time they do otherwise that they are less committed to land ownership,” he said.

Japan is intensifying its responses to potential Chinese threats.

A Japanese Ministry of Defense official said Japanese fighters were now scrambling as soon as Chinese aircraft took off from their bases on the mainland in the Senkakus area. They had previously waited for Chinese aircraft to head toward Japanese airspace.

In her 2020 defense book she published this month, Tokyo cited Beijing’s pressure about Senkakus.

“China has relentlessly continued unilateral attempts to change the status quo by forcing it into the maritime area around the Senkaku Islands, which has caused great concern,” she added.

“In recent years, the Chinese navy and air forces have expanded and intensified their activities in the surrounding marine areas and Japan’s airspace, and there are cases of unilateral escalation of activities,” the white paper said.

The document refers to what Japan is doing to meet the challenge, such as new combat aircraft, such as Ghost F-3 In the planning stages. Japan has also started receiving US-designed F-35 stealth fighters, which are good or better than anything China can lift at the moment.

But the F-3 is years away from the assembly line and the F-35 will not come in this kind of number that could have much impact on China’s advantage there.

So the burden rests with Sheruta and his fellow pilots.

“Japan is surrounded by the sea. So the invasion comes either from the ocean or from the sky. If the invasion comes from the air, everything will happen very quickly,” he says.

“Air defense insurance is directly linked to the protection of Japan and the life and assets of the Japanese people,” said Shirota. “I sincerely do my duty as an Air Self-Defense Force officer with a strong will to protect Japan.”