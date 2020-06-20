The Jewish Republican Alliance to spend 50 thousand dollars in battlefield countries

On Sunday, the Jewish Republican Coalition launches a $ 50,000 digital advertising campaign in battlefield countries, and pays a new video aimed at showing how US-Israeli relations have grown under President Trump.

The video, called “Sunrise”, is more than eight minutes long, and shows Trump praising Israeli children, politicians and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The film also highlights a number of Trump’s political decisions regarding Israel, including the relocation of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and the U.S. strike on Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. RJC also released an extensive 30-second version.

“President Trump is the most pro-Israel president in American history, and through this video, RJC conveys this message to a target audience of Jewish voters along the lines of disguised data in the major countries of the 2020 election,” Matt Brooks, CEO of RJC, told the post.

“Sunrise” is the group’s second participation in the 2020 election and follows the previous video Shanda They launched in November.

However, all this is a difficult path, as Jewish voters remain among the most reliable Democrats in the country. In 2016, 71% voted for Hillary Clinton.