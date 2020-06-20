The judge rejects Trump’s attempt to ban the book of the former adviser

Five flaky claims of John Bolton against Trump

An American judge rejected President Donald Trump’s request to stop publishing the memoirs of his former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

The Ministry of Justice claimed that the book was not properly verified.

And Washington DC District Judge Royce Lamberth said the government “has failed to demonstrate that the injunction will prevent irreparable harm”, the BBC reported.

The judge said Bolton had “wagered” on US national security and “already exposed his country to harm.”

Bolton book went on sale

Hundreds of thousands of copies of the book – The Room That Happened in – has been printed and distributed, and is scheduled to go on sale on Tuesday.

In the memos, Bolton paints an unattractive portrait of a president who dominated decision-making with a desire to be re-elected in November.

Trump said the book “consists of lies and false stories.”

Justice Department attorneys argued that Bolton had violated an obligation to complete a pre-release manuscript to ensure that it did not contain classified information.

Bolton’s lawyers dismissed the allegation. They insisted that the manuscript had been thoroughly examined and that Trump simply simply did not like the contents.

Judge Lamberth, in his 10-page ruling, wrote that Bolton chose not to review the pre-release review process before it was completed and that “it is likely to endanger national security by revealing classified information in violation of its obligations under the non-disclosure agreement.”

However, he denied the government’s request for a court order.

Bolton’s big win

Reuters

He wrote, “If we take it upon himself to publish his book without obtaining final approval from the national intelligence authorities, Bolton may have already caused irreparable harm to the country.”

“But in the age of the Internet, even a handful of copies in circulation can irreversibly destroy secrecy. One dedicated person with a book on hand can spread their content widely from his local café. With hundreds of thousands of copies around the world – many in rooms News – the damage has been done, and there is no restoration of the status quo. “

Shortly after the decision, Trump claimed on Twitter that Bolton “violated the law by releasing classified information (in massive quantities)”.

“He must pay a very high price for this, as others have done before him. This should never happen again !!!” The president added.

Later, the president described the verdict as a “major win in court against Bolton.”

Bolton’s lawyer, Charles Cooper, welcomed the judge’s decision to reject the injunction.

However, he objected to the conclusion that his client did not fully comply with his contractual commitment prior to publication to the government.

“The full story of these events has not yet been told, but it will be,” he added.

Bolton publisher Simon and Schuster said: “We are grateful that the court justified the vigorous first amendment protection against censorship and prior publication restraint.”

(With IANS input)