The judge rejects Trump’s request to ban John Bolton’s book

A federal judge dismissed a request from the Trump administration to stop publishing new notes for former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Trump’s team has argued that the book should stop because it contains classified information. US District Judge Royce Lambert disputed her decision, issued on Saturday.

Lambert said: “While Bolton’s unilateral behavior raises serious national security concerns, the government has not demonstrated that restraining is the appropriate remedy.”

Bolton, who served from April 2018 to September 2019, provides a brutal cash narration for the Trump administration.

The disclosure of accusations involving accusations that Trump has tried to persuade Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him re-elect with strategic purchases of US agricultural products is already leaking out. Bolton also accused the president of “not surprisingly aware of how to run the White House.”

In response to the main decision Chirps Saturday:

“Wow, I finally agree with the failed political advisor Steve Schmidt, who described Waco John Bolton as a“ despicable man who has failed in his duty to protect America. ”He also stated that he should never be allowed to serve in government again. In all honesty! Easy and simple, John Bolton, who was all washed up to bring him back and given him a chance, broke the law by issuing classified information (in huge quantities). He must pay a very high price for this, as others have done before him. This shouldn’t happen again !!! “

<br />

Earlier, as he did with his former aides who wrote critical accounts of their work in the White House, Trump It offered a severe attack From the new book on the Internet.

Wacko John Bolton’s “New York Times” book consists of false lies and stories. He said all the best about me, in print, until the day I expelled him. Disaffected boring fool who just wants to go to war. I had no idea, was discarded and thrown happily. What doping! ”He said in a tweet on Thursday.